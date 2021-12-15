ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Taking aim at inflation, Fed prepares to hike interest rates sooner than it previously expected

By Don Lee, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — With inflation now running at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years and showing no signs of slowing down, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday abandoned its wait-and-see strategy and indicated that it could begin stepping on the economic brakes soon. Specifically, the central bank signaled it...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
bigblueunbiased.com

Why Is the Federal Reserve Reducing Stimulus? What Impact Will This Have on Stimulus Check Payments?

There has been the latest news related to the Federal reserve and more details and updates are framed in the following manner. The Federal Reserve has been in the intention of confirming the level of fiscal stimulus into and reduction level guesses this has been the confirmation to reduce the level of the seamless financial position forward.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair
US News and World Report

Fed Policymakers Make Case for Rate Hikes After End of Bond-Buying Taper

(Reuters) - Citing high U.S. inflation and a job market that's nearing its full potential at least while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday laid out a case for raising interest rates soon after the central bank ends its bond-buying program in March. And it wasn't just...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy