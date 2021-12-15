ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

PREP SPORTS: Cold Springs' Bruer named Athlete of the Week

By Jake Winfrey
The Cullman Times
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Cold Springs' Ella Bruer. The Cullman Times

Ella Bruer put some folks on notice this past week.

The Cold Springs sophomore dropped in bucket after bucket for the Eagles, recording 19 points against West Point, six points versus Addison and a career-high 26 points against Falkville.

During that three-game stretch, Bruer sank 12 treys and was 13 of 16 from the free-throw line.

She also contributed 14 rebounds, 10 assists and eight steals.

Bruer is The Times' Athlete of the Week.

Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.

Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.

Check out other notable outings from Thursday, December 8 through Tuesday, December 14 below.

% Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 22 points against Cold Springs.

% Brody Peppers, Cold Springs: Had 17 points against West Point and 16 points against Falkville.

% John Mark Smith, Cold Springs: Had 17 points against Addison and 14 points against Falkville.

% Tanner Kilgo, Cold Springs: Had 15 points against West Point.

% Seth Williams, Cold Springs: Had 11 points against West Point and 10 points against Addison.

% Cody Bales, Cold Springs: Had 11 points against West Point and 10 points against Addison.

% Malaya Taylor, Cold Springs: Had 17 points against Falkville.

% Tucker Gambrill, Cullman: Had 19 points against Carver-Birmingham.

% Landon Tweedie, Fairview: Had 17 points against West Point.

% Cylas Yarbrough, Fairview: Had 12 points against West Point, 12 points against New Hope and 14 points against Brewer.

% Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 12 points against West Point and 14 points against New Hope.

% Sadie Smith, Fairview: Had 14 points against West Point and 16 points against Brewer.

% Tucker Malin, Good Hope: Had 23 points against Holly Pond.

% Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 18 points against Holly Pond.

% Noah Barnette, Good Hope: Had 14 points against Holly Pond, 13 points against Oneonta and 13 points against Fultondale.

% Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 20 points against Oneonta.

% Colton Lindsey, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Fultondale.

% Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 19 points against Holly Pond and 21 points against Fultondale.

% Heather Tetro, Good Hope: Had 14 points against Oneonta, 12 points against Holly Pond and 10 points against Fultondale.

% Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 12 points against Holly Pond and 10 points against Fultondale.

% Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 19 points against Curry and 12 points against Oneonta.

% Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 23 points against Oneonta.

% Gunnar McBee, Holly Pond: Had 21 points against J.B. Pennington.

% Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 15 points against Good Hope.

% Toby Hill, Vinemont: Had 16 points against East Lawrence and 13 points against Phil Campbell.

% Isaac Moody, Vinemont: Had 13 points against East Lawrence and 11 points against Phil Campbell.

% Jaxon Holcomb, Vinemont: Had 13 points against East Lawrence and 10 points against Phil Campbell.

% Whitney Quick, Vinemont: Had 28 points against East Lawrence.

% Kanen Trussell, West Point: Had 11 points against Cold Springs and 11 points against Fairview.

% Braelee Quinn, West Point: Had 16 points against Fairview.

% Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 15 points against Cold Springs.

Comments / 0

The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Aggies, Lady Aggies earn county wins at Cold Springs

BREMEN, Ala. – The Aggies and Lady Aggies of Fairview made the trip to Bremen for a pair of varsity matchups with Cold Springs Friday night and the purple and gold returned home with a pair of wins. The Lady Aggies rallied to win 49-41 after falling behind Cold Springs in the first quarter and the Aggies outscored the Eagles 8-2 in overtime to pull away and collect a 41-35 win. Fairview 49 – Cold Springs 41 (Varsity Girls) Cold Springs couldn’t have gotten off to a better start to the game. An Ella Bruer trey put the Lady Eagles on the...
BREMEN, AL
