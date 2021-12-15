James Pearce signs with Tennessee

The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

James Pearce has signed with Tennessee.

The 2022 signing period is the first full class under head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols were 7-5 (4-4 SEC) in 2021 under Heupel. Tennessee will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue on Dec. 30 (3 p.m. EST, ESPN).

James Pearce

Julius L. Chambers High School (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Edge — 6-foot-5, 220 pounds

Committed on Dec. 15, 2021

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.