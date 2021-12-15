ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Pearce signs with Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

James Pearce has signed with Tennessee.

The 2022 signing period is the first full class under head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols were 7-5 (4-4 SEC) in 2021 under Heupel. Tennessee will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue on Dec. 30 (3 p.m. EST, ESPN).

James Pearce

  • Julius L. Chambers High School (Charlotte, North Carolina)
  • Edge — 6-foot-5, 220 pounds
  • Committed on Dec. 15, 2021

