Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice as he recovers from ankle sprain; veteran QB Josh Johnson signed

By Tribune News Service
Denver Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. “It’s day-to-day,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said before practice. “We are going to see how it responds. He’s not going to practice today, but we’ll see...

Ravens sign QB to active roster on Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens saw star quarterback Lamar Jackson leave their Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. He was carted to the locker room and deemed questionable to return, but was subsequently ruled out around halftime. While Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson avoided...
NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

Amid an absolutely insane week for the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens have quietly been dealing with some concerning news regarding star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2019 NFL MVP was listed as “questionable” on the Ravens’ final injury report of the week. Jackson did not participate in practice at all this week due to an ankle injury.
Ravens vs. Packers scouting report for Week 15: Who has the edge?

Fresh off a 24-22 loss to the Browns in Cleveland, the Ravens (8-5) enter Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. game at M&T Bank Stadium against the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers (10-3) with many question marks, most notably at quarterback. Starter Lamar Jackson’s status is unclear as he recovers from an ankle sprain, which could pave the way for backup Tyler Huntley to get his second career start. Here’s who has the edge in each phase:
Latest On Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson didn’t practice again today (per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic on Twitter), and his status isn’t looking good for Sunday’s game against the Packers. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network (on Twitter), it’s “looking like an uphill battle” for the QB to play this weekend.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley has inspired faith in older teammates since rec-league days: ‘There was just something about him’

Dameon Jones remains convinced that a sprained ankle cost him a Florida 5A state title. That’s how good Tyler Huntley was as a senior at Hallandale High School. “We just didn’t think he could play,” Jones recalled, letting his mind drift back six years to the last days he spent coaching Huntley. “All week in practice, he couldn’t put any weight on it.”
Ravens vs. Packers staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 15 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 15 game between the Ravens (8-5) and Green Bay Packers (10-3) at M&T Bank Stadium:. Packers 30, Ravens 21: The health of Lamar Jackson’s right ankle is this matchup’s most important variable. It’s also maybe the least mysterious variable in play here. If Jackson does suit up Sunday after missing a week of practice, he probably won’t be the same make-you-miss threat as a runner or the same strong-armed passing threat. Tyler Huntley is no Aaron Rodgers, but he has enough confidence in his abilities and enough talent on the roster to challenge Green Bay’s secondary. On defense, the Ravens’ best hope is shutting down the Packers’ ground game and forcing Aaron Rodgers into unmanageable third-down scenarios. If the Ravens can do that, and take advantage of their massive special teams superiority, this could come down to the wire. Again.
