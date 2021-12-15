Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice as he recovers from ankle sprain; veteran QB Josh Johnson signed

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 15 game between the Ravens (8-5) and Green Bay Packers (10-3) at M&T Bank Stadium:. Packers 30, Ravens 21: The health of Lamar Jackson’s right ankle is this matchup’s most important variable. It’s also maybe the least mysterious variable in play here. If Jackson does suit up Sunday after missing a week of practice, he probably won’t be the same make-you-miss threat as a runner or the same strong-armed passing threat. Tyler Huntley is no Aaron Rodgers, but he has enough confidence in his abilities and enough talent on the roster to challenge Green Bay’s secondary. On defense, the Ravens’ best hope is shutting down the Packers’ ground game and forcing Aaron Rodgers into unmanageable third-down scenarios. If the Ravens can do that, and take advantage of their massive special teams superiority, this could come down to the wire. Again.

