Genshin Impact guide: How to unlock the Shakkei Pavilion domain

Shielders are an important class of characters in Genshin Impact thanks to the valuable benefits they provide during combat. These shielders provide dedicated shields, which are significantly more durable than the Crystallize shields produced by Geo elemental reactions. The shields provide a source of proactive mitigation, opposite of healing which is a form of reactive mitigation. They also provide massive resistance from interruptions, which is useful when dealing combos and performing calculated attacks. While there aren’t a lot of shield-producing characters in the game, it’s still important for us to rank them based on their utility. So, here’s our Genshin Impact Tier List for Shielders.

