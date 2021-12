Here's where to find the IWHBYD skull in Halo Infinite. An acronym for "I would have been your daddy," a reference to a line in Halo: CE, this skull increases the amount of "rare" dialogue you'll hear from NPCs while exploring the world. You'll find it at the top of Chak 'Lok's tower on the first island. For more on Halo Infinite, including multiplayer tips and all the other Skull locations, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/halo-infinite.

