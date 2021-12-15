ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite guide: Redoubt of Sundering collectibles

By Jeffrey Parkin
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Halo Infinite Redoubt of Sundering collectibles guide, we’ll show you where to find every Audio Log, Mjolnir Armory, Spartan Core, and Skull in the Redoubt of Sundering Banished Outpost. Redoubt of Sundering collectibles include 2 Banished Audio Logs, 1 Spartan Core, and 2 UNSC Audio Logs....

www.polygon.com

