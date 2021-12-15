ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 14 cents to $70.87 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 18...

www.dailyherald.com

MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower for the session and week

Oil futures settled with a loss on Friday, prompting prices to post their seventh weekly decline in eight weeks. Oil fell Friday as equities were mostly under pressure and investors became "increasingly cautious that stubbornly high inflation will result in increasingly tighter central bank policies around the globe -- and that will ultimately choke off growth in an already fragile economic recovery," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.52, or 2.1%, to settle at $70.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract lost 1.1%, according to FactSet data.
Seeking Alpha

Oil And Gas Inventories Near Seasonally Historic Lows, Despite SPR Withdrawals

US continues its net draw down of crude inventories. Don’t expect gas prices to moderate significantly anytime soon. Policy matters in the energy arena and when you have an administration banning drilling, then allowing it again, and then not sure what to do, it creates uncertainty. Companies in that environment will do the prudent thing, wait until the dust is settled and policy is clear before wading back in.
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

The price of WTI crude rose nearly 2% on Thursday on EIA reports that U.S. implied petroleum products demand had risen to record heights. U.S. implied petroleum products demand rose to 23.191 million bpd for week ending December 10. The previous record was set during week ending August 27 of this year, which reached fresh highs of 22.820 million bpd.
investing.com

Oil Bulls Stung by New Week in Red as Omicron Fears Return

Investing.com - The newest known variant of Covid isn’t going away, as much as oil bulls wish it would. Omicron’s renewed grip on headlines this week is costing fresh losses to longs who just saw relief last week from six straight weeks of losses. London-traded Brent, the global...
MarketWatch

EIA reports a decline of 88 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That compared with the average decline of 88 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas climbed by 7.6 cents, or 2%, at $3.78 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $3.882 shortly before the data.
MarketWatch

Oil prices rise as traders look past omicron worries

Oil futures rose Thursday, with investors shaking off worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus after upbeat data on U.S. inventories and implied demand. The Energy Information Administration data released Wednesday showed “blockbuster demand for products…and a big drawdown on crude supply, suggesting that the omicron fears that have permeated the marketplace since Thanksgiving Day have been way overstated,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group, in a daily report.
Reuters

Tumble in spot premiums spurs Asia refiners to buy Mideast oil

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese oil buyers are snapping up Middle East crude after spot premiums for February-loading cargoes slumped by more than half to three-month lows on improved supplies to Asia. The drop in crude differentials, also seen in some European and African crudes, comes as...
ICIS Chemical Business

Crude oil crash calls for cut in US production

Crude oil oversupply continues to battle lack of demand due to the coronavirus pandemic impact after US crude oil prices went negative for the first time in history. With the outlook for oil demand recovery looking bleak, many fear that storage capacity will soon run out. The eventual response is likely to be a major cut in US production.
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Risk Appetite Boosted by Fed Confidence

Investing.com -- Oil prices rose Thursday, boosted in line with most other risk assets on the back of the Federal Reserve's confidence in the strength of the U.S. economy as well as the sharpest weekly drop in U.S. crude inventories since September. By 8:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), U.S. crude...
wsau.com

Oil heads for flat week on Omicron uncertainty

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices dipped on Friday, putting the market on track to end the week roughly unchanged, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand, while a weaker dollar supported commodity markets broadly. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude...
actionforex.com

US Crude Oil and Petroleum Inventory Unexpectedly Dropped

The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks slumped -15.87 mmb to 1210.49 mmb in the week ended December 10. Crude oil inventory dropped -4.58 mmb to 428.29 mmb, compared with consensus of a +0.82 mmb increase. Inventory increased in 3 out of 5 PADDs. PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) alone saw inventory draw of -3.8 mmb. Cushing stock added +1.29 mmb to 32.21. Utilization rate stayed unchanged at 89.8% while crude production steadied at 11.7M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports decreased -0.03M bpd to 6.47M bpd in the week.
CNBC

Oil hits $75 as U.S. demand and Fed outweigh virus concern

Oil nudged above $75 a barrel on Thursday, supported by record U.S. implied demand and falling crude stockpiles, even as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to put a brake on consumption globally. Crude and other risk assets such as equities also got a boost after the U.S....
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
