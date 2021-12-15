Steelers First Injury Report of Week 15 vs. Titans

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 15 with seven players who missed practice time.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder), cornerback Joe Hade (foot) and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (illness) did not practice to begin the week.

Inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), outside linebackers Alex Highsmith (quad) and T.J. Watt (groin), and tight end Kevin Rader (hip) were limited.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was optimistic during his Week 15 press conference that the Steelers would get a good chunk of their injured players back. Haden has missed the last four games and if he's unable to practice tomorrow, might be counted as out once again this week.

The Steelers also got defensive tackles Carlos Davis (knee) and Isaiah Buggs (ankle) back as full participants to start the week. Tomlin said both players could be in line for more playing time this week.

Pittsburgh hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Titans got Bud Dupree back at practice to begin the week, which could open the door for a reunion game this weekend.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!