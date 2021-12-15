ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

What is your IT IQ?

washtenawvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents are on phones and laptops all the time, but many say they’re not actually tech-savvy. So, what does it mean to be tech literate?. David Rodgers, a computer science teacher at WCC, wanted to elaborate on what it means to understand technology (have a high IT IQ)....

www.washtenawvoice.com

freecodecamp.org

Securing Your Apps - What is DevSecOps?

Every day major companies have vulnerabilities exploited in their software. It is important to learn how to protect your applications against data breaches. In this article you all about DevSecOps and web security. There is a video course that goes along with this article. The article focuses on the definitions...
David Rodgers
beincrypto.com

IQ Protocol Prepares for the Metaverse

The metaverse is growing. Progress towards the next generation of the internet, which includes the metaverse, is well on its way. From Meta (formerly known as Facebook) to Roblox, the largest players in the social media and gaming spaces, among others, are already planning for the digital world which is to come.
Cheddar News

Adobe and Microsoft Team Up to Bring 'Delightful' Productivity Tools to Workers

Software giants Adobe and Microsoft are further partnering to build synergy between their productivity tools for the digital-first workplace. Ashley Still, the senior vice president and general manager of digital media at Adobe, talked to Cheddar about the common vision between her company and Microsoft for simplifying work. "It's really important that companies make sure that the tools and applications that employees have at their disposal make their work delightful and easier," Still said in terms of how to judge the success of the partnership.
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
PCWorld

DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else’s. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn’t do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it’s going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.
CNET

2 newest Google Maps features and how to use them

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you haven't been using Google Maps to get through the holidays, now's a good time to start, especially if you haven't started your holiday shopping yet. The app can help ease the stress of trying to figure out where to go shopping when trying to avoid crowds of people doing the same. For instance, you can use the app to check out how busy a store or restaurant is before deciding to go.
CNN

20 Amazon products our readers couldn’t stop buying in 2021

With 2021 coming to a close, we’re revisiting the products our readers couldn’t get enough of over the past year. The last 12 months saw readers shopping for items to help them sleep more soundly, clean more efficiently and seriously up their selfie game. From ring lights to alarm clocks, check out the 20 products on Amazon Underscored readers loved most in 2021.
Daily Californian

What your mode of communication says about your relationships

The one thing everyone knows about college students is that they’re always busy. Whether they’re catching up on classes or running to and from club meetings, the average college student often finds it difficult to catch up with their friends and family in person, which leaves it up to one of the most useful inventions of the 21st century: the text message. However, with communication opportunities from iMessage to Discord, what we choose as our go-to communication style says a lot about who we are and how we hold our relationships. So, with absolutely no knowledge about the psychology behind communication methods, I have decided to create a list talking about that very thing.
