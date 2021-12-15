MLS champion NYCFC to split home games among 3 sites

FOXBORO (CBS) — Get out your calendars. The 2022 New England Revolution schedule is here.
Major League Soccer announced its full schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, with the Revs beginning their Supporters’ Shield title defense on February 26 against the Portland Timbers. New England’s 34-game regular season will conclude on MLS Decision Day on Sunday, Oct. 9.
The Revolution will open the 2022 MLS campaign away from home against the reigning Western Conference champion Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm. New England will open its 17-game home slate against FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on...
