MLS champion NYCFC to split home games among 3 sites

The Fox-backed USFL has landed another broadcast partner in advance of its spring 2022 relaunch, as NBC Sports has signed a deal to carry 21 of the league’s Saturday and Sunday games. The inaugural package will include 17 linear TV games, including eight airings on the flagship NBC broadcast network and nine outings on the revamped USA Network. The four remaining matchups will stream on Peacock. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although insiders close to the action say NBC has committed to a three-year pact with the USFL. Unlike previous spring-football startups that made their way to the airwaves via...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO