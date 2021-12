He will face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced April 19, 2022. For more than seven years, authorities said, Jose Rodriguez of Brick, New Jersey, a senior engineer at Amtrak, obtained more than 100 chainsaws and hundreds of chainsaw parts from the railroad, claiming he needed them for various service projects.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO