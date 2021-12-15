Hamilton receives knighthood days after losing F1 title

England’s James Anderson has almost two decades of mixed memories to look back on at the Adelaide Oval and is hoping to remember what should be his final visit for the right reasons.Anderson first stepped out at the picturesque ground as a 20-year-old tyro in 2003 and will do so again in this week’s day/night second Test at the grand old age of 39, the most prolific and enduring seamer to have played the game.It will be his 10th appearance here across all formats, more than many international cricketers get at their home ground, but his five Tests have...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO