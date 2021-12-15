ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Hamilton receives knighthood days after losing F1 title

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

WINDSOR, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton picked up a...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

The Independent

Christian Horner: Mercedes had no grounds to appeal against Abu Dhabi result

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claims Mercedes did not have a strong case to appeal against the result of Sunday’s controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Mercedes announced on Thursday they were withdrawing their appeal against Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s dramatic world-title winning last-lap victory.Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to deny the Mercedes driver a record eighth world title after a safety car deployment had allowed the Dutchman, on fresher tyres, to close up behind the Briton.We didn't really feel that there was the ground for it (an appeal). Safety cars are usual in Formula One.Christian HornerMercedes...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone questions whether Lewis Hamilton ‘deserves’ knighthood

Bernie Ecclestone, the former head of Formula One, has appeared to question whether Lewis Hamilton “deserves” his knighthood. The seven-time world champion received his knighthood on Wednesday, just days after he was denied an eighth title in controversial circumstances at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton was included in the New Year’s honours list last year and was knighted for services to motorsport. The 36-year-old was also recognised for leading a push for greater equality, inclusion and diversity in motorsport. Ecclestone, 91, who was chief executive of F1 until Liberty Media’s takeover of the sport, was asked about Hamilton’s...
MOTORSPORTS
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Mercedes boss hopes Lewis Hamilton will continue racing after Abu Dhabi agony

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff fears Lewis Hamilton will “never get over” the circumstances of his defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, and admits he is yet to receive assurances that Hamilton will continue his quest for a record eighth Formula One title.Despite Mercedes’ decision to withdraw their final appeal against the outcome of the title-deciding grand prix, Wolff continued his stinging criticism of race officials, describing Hamilton as a “sitting duck” who was “robbed” of his historic crown.Mercedes said they had taken the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios...
MOTORSPORTS
manofmany.com

Sir Lewis Hamilton: F1 Legend Knighted Days After Championship Heartbreak

Arise, Sir Lewis Hamilton. While the dust is still settling on the most contentious Formula 1 Championship decider in history, seven-time winner Lewis Hamilton is revelling in a new honour. Just days after an eighth championship was ripped from his grasp by first-time winner Max Verstappen, the British racing icon and tireless human rights advocate has been knighted, becoming only the fourth GP driver to receive the title.
MOTORSPORTS
#F1#Knighthood#Uk#Ap
The Independent

Mercedes withdraw Abu Dhabi Grand Prix appeal

Mercedes have withdrawn their appeal against the outcome of Sunday’s title-deciding  Formula One grand prix in Abu Dhabi The team said they had made the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios.Mercedes said in a statement: “The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this commission to build a better Formula 1 – for every team and every fan who loves this sport as much as we do.“We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal.”Team Statement - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/tgrBjrNkcz— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘The BBC would never let me win’: Tyson Fury snubs Sports Personality of the Year after nomination

Tyson Fury is not willing to contribute to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards on Sunday.World heavyweight champion Fury was named on the six-person shortlist earlier this week despite having previously threatened legal action if he was included.Emma Raducanu, Adam Peaty, Tom Daley, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Storey are the other athletes in contention for the Award, which will be presented in front of a drastically-reduced audience in Salford on Sunday.Fury, who is currently in Florida told the Daily Mail: “The BBC would never let me win even if I knocked out King Kong.“I will...
COMBAT SPORTS
Formula One
Formula One
Motorsports
Motorsports
U.K.
U.K.
Sports
Sports
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. - Cricket - -- Covid has forced the cancellation of the one-day series between Pakistan and the West Indies.
NFL
The Independent

When is Sports Personality of the Year and who is favourite to win?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place on Sunday to celebrate another memorable year of British sport. Tennis star Emma Raducanu is favourite to win the main award after her remarkable US Open success in September. She is joined on the six-person shortlist by Olympic and Paralympic stars Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey, England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. The ceremony will take place at MediaCity in Salford but the BBC have scaled back their plans amid concerns posed by the omicron variant of Covid-19.Here’s...
TENNIS
The Independent

James Anderson keen to create good memories on final trip to Adelaide

England’s James Anderson has almost two decades of mixed memories to look back on at the Adelaide Oval and is hoping to remember what should be his final visit for the right reasons.Anderson first stepped out at the picturesque ground as a 20-year-old tyro in 2003 and will do so again in this week’s day/night second Test at the grand old age of 39, the most prolific and enduring seamer to have played the game.It will be his 10th appearance here across all formats, more than many international cricketers get at their home ground, but his five Tests have...
SPORTS
The Independent

England fight back with three first-session wickets in second Ashes Test

England’s bowlers rallied on the second afternoon of the day/night Ashes Test, beating their day one wicket tally with three successes in the first session at Adelaide Oval.The touring attack toiled away as their rivals racked up 221 for two on Thursday, but got some much-needed rewards in stifling conditions and 37 degree heat.Ollie Robinson bounced back from a no-ball howler to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for 103, Joe Root cleaned up the in-form Travis Head for 18 and Ben Stokes outgunned fellow all-rounder Cameron Green to drag back some of the lost momentum.Having been badly dropped twice by wicketkeeper Jos...
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Japan entry to use hybrid boat in SailGP racing on Saturday

SYDNEY (AP) — Japan's entry will use a hybrid boat on the second day of the Sydney round of SailGP racing after their F50 catamaran sustained serious damage in a collision with Britain on Friday. The collision occurred at the pre-start of the third and final fleet race. It...
WORLD
The Independent

What time is Sports Personality of the Year and how can I watch it?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place this weekend to celebrate another memorable year of British sport. The Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo headlined a stellar summer of sport which also saw England reach the Euro 2020 final. Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey all captured hearts with their performances in Japan and make the six-person shortlist. Raheem Sterling is recognised for his role in firing the Three Lions to the Euro final, while boxing champion Tyson Fury is also nominated.It is tennis star Emma Raducanu, however, who is the overwhelming favourite to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ellis Genge to leave Leicester at end of season

Ellis Genge is to join England team-mate George Ford in leaving Leicester at the end of the season.In a shock development, Genge will depart despite helping the resurgent Tigers cement their place at the summit of the Gallagher Premiership and make a winning start to Europe in his first season as club captain.Head coach Steve Borthwick has overseen an impressive revival at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, but it is not enough to prevent Genge from following Ford out of the East Midlands.Leicester Tigers can confirm that Ellis Genge has indicated to the club that he will not be activating an...
RUGBY

