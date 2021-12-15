South Carolina DE Enagbare going pro, QB Brown transferring

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – University of South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown has announced he’ll enter the transfer portal, according to his Twitter account. Brown said he’s entering the portal as a graduate transfer. Brown released this statement on his Twitter account:. In the seven games Brown...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
This Ex-NFL player has died while in the custody of police in Alabama after being arrested for an altercation. Glenn Foster Jr. the 31 years old African-American male and former professional football player for the New Orleans Saints back in 2013 was arrested Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Alabama during a high speed chase. He was caught going 90 […]
Class of 2022 defensive end Tyre West has flipped his commitment after being committed to Georgia football for over a year. West committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. West is an elite four-star recruit who plays high school football for Tift County in Tifton, Georgia. He’s considered one of the top in-state recruits in his class.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
Another Clemson transfer will be headed to play for Jeff Scott at the University of South Florida. Earlier this month, Ajou Ajou entered the transfer portal. Ajou, who played his high school football at (...)
Bo Nix could be one of the top transfer portal options after leaving Auburn. He’s garnering plenty of interest — including from a certain SEC West team. Nix, during an appearance on The Next Round, confirmed Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has reached out since he entered the portal. He didn’t mention any other coaches, but said Kiffin reached out as he prepares his team for the Sugar Bowl.
Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
Former NFL football player Glenn Foster Jr. died after being taken into police custody. According to multiple reports, he was just 31 years old. He was arrested in Alabama and his cause of death was unexplained causes. There is an active investigation into the case at this point according to...
NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
Within a week after former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables departed to become Oklahoma’s new head coach, the Tigers suffered three decommitments on the defensive side of the ball in the (...)
You never know quite what you’re going to get out of Tyrann Mathieu at any given moment. We’ve seen The Honey Badger kicked off the LSU squad, get in the face of Tom Brady and disparage his hometown fans. We’ve also seen him dedicate time to feeding those in need.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
New Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal picked up his first major South Florida addition Wednesday. Dillard four-star defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly announced that he will sign with the Hurricanes at a signing ceremony at his school on the first day of the Early Signing Period. Kelly said Cristobal was the biggest reason he chose Miami over the other schools courting him, which included ...
