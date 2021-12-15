South Carolina DE Enagbare going pro, QB Brown transferring

Bo Nix could be one of the top transfer portal options after leaving Auburn. He’s garnering plenty of interest — including from a certain SEC West team. Nix, during an appearance on The Next Round, confirmed Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has reached out since he entered the portal. He didn’t mention any other coaches, but said Kiffin reached out as he prepares his team for the Sugar Bowl.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO