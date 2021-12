Leo James Gary passed away peacefully at home on November 30, 2021. Leo was born in Gladwin, Michigan on February 25, 1961. Leo spent his career providing public service to his community as a firefighter for 36 years and serving children through driving bus and custodial careers as a Harrison Community Schools employee. He proudly earned the badge of two-time recipient of Firefighter of the Year for Harrison in 1992 and for Gladwin in 2008.

GLADWIN, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO