Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Once inflation is set free, it never returns to the previous state. The fight requires fast thinking, but major banks still sit on the fence. On the global economic scene, major central banks still don’t really know which pedal to use – either the one to fight inflation (tapering) or the other one to keep taking their shoot of quantitative easing (money-printing) policies. Inflation, however, is like toothpaste: once out, you can’t get it back in again. So, instead of squeezing the tube too strongly, both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) are likely to maintain an accommodating tone this week, which could eventually benefit the price of black gold.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO