Weather Officials Say Today’s Winds May Be At 60 mph. (Sioux Falls) — Anytime the weather makes the news, we like to turn to our friends at the National Weather Services at Sioux Falls, South Dakota to get a better perspective of what may occur. People are wondering if the approaching storm may produce tornadoes such was the case in Kentucky last week, or even the powerful derecho that struck central Iowa in August of 2020? Matthew Dux is a meteorologist with the National Weather Services, and he says get ready for some very strong winds for today and into the overnight hours.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO