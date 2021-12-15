ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Views of the News: Is cable news past its prime?

kbia.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News personalities texting Trump’s chief of staff during the Jan. 6 riots. Chris Cuomo interfering in reporting on his brother, the then-governor of New...

www.kbia.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reportedly Being Eyed for Cable News Gigs

After serving as the U.S. Representative for New York's 14th congressional district since 2019, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could be set to embark on a new endeavor. The American politician and activist is reportedly gaining the attention of several major networks eyeing her for a potential stint on cable news, including both CNN and MSNBC.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Trevor Noah Points Out Difference Between Fox News And CNN Text Controversies

Trevor Noah observed Tuesday that both Fox News and CNN have recently been the subject of controversy after employees’ private text exchanges were made public. “It’s crazy that CNN fired Chris Cuomo because he was caught giving secret advice to a politician, his brother,” Noah said on “The Daily Show.” “But now it turns out that basically everyone at Fox News was giving secret advice to President Trump and his people.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News’ Legal Jeopardy Is Real, but Not for the Most Cited Reasons

From QAnon to anti-vaxxers, we are living in a golden age of conspiratorial thinking. And now comes a big court ruling that should give any media entity that traffics in questionable nonsense some pause. On Thursday, a judge rejected Fox News’ motion to dismiss in a lawsuit claiming the Sean Hannity network defamed Dominion Voting Systems in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won. The 52-page opinion from Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis certainly deserves attention, but it’s easy to lose sight of just why it’s important. So before getting to the real issues that should prompt...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheWrap

Who Could Replace Chris Cuomo in CNN’s Primetime Lineup?

Ratings for some of the network’s contenders paint a bleak picture. Chris Cuomo was yanked off his nightly CNN show last week and fired over the weekend, and while the network still plans an investigation into his conduct in support of his embattled brother Andrew amid the then-New York governor’s scandal over sexual harassment accusations, executives now have a new problem: Cuomo, whose show aired in the competitive 9 p.m. ET time slot, was consistently its highest-rated primetime host. Who can replace him?
TV & VIDEOS
Axios

CNN hires Chris Wallace away from Fox News

Long-time "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace is leaving the network after nearly two decades, he announced Sunday. He will be joining CNN as an anchor for its new streaming service, CNN+. Why it matters: Known for his impartiality and tough interviews, Wallace was the bedrock of the network's hard...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jussie Smollett
AdWeek

Week of Nov. 29 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Improves to No. 1 in Total Primetime Viewers

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, Fox News Channel averaged 1.49 million total viewers in total day during the week of Nov. 29, making it the most-watched basic cable network in the Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-6 a.m. time period for the 42nd consecutive week. The network also averaged 245,000 adults 25-54 in total day, No. 2 on basic cable only behind ESPN (327,000).
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Says CNN Had No Reason to Keep Chris Cuomo After Brother Resigned: ‘Once He’s Gone… Why Have the Steroid Guy?’

Tucker Carlson said Chris Cuomo was fired because the Cuomo Prime Time host had outlived his usefulness to CNN “dwarf king” president Jeff Zucker. CNN terminated Cuomo on Saturday after a rocky year. In May he was revealed to have been advising his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to handle allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Last week, it was disclosed that the cable news host sought to dig up information on his brother’s accusers. That prompted CNN to suspend Cuomo indefinitely. Two days later, the network fired him after it was alerted to an allegation of sexual harassment against the host at a network where he had previously worked.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Time Magazine#Views Of The News
Primetimer

It's time to get rid of cable news: CNN, Fox News and MSNBC reach a tiny fraction of the country, so why does the rest of the media care so much about the stupid things they say?

"The average audience commanded by Maddow and Cooper and Hannity and all the others slithering down your cable cord is so tiny you can almost get away with calling cable news a niche media," says Jack Shafer. "According to October numbers from TV Newser, the three major cable networks attract an average audience of only 4.2 million viewers during primetime, which is when viewing peaks. In a nation of 330 million, that’s just a little over 1 percent of the population. Meanwhile, the three nightly news broadcasts together can reliably pull in 21.5 million viewers a night. The cable numbers pale even more when you analyze individual networks ratings. Cuomo’s erstwhile channel, CNN, drew, according to TV Newser, an average of about 700,000 viewers during primetime in one October week, which is about equal in size to the population of El Paso. Or compare the cable news audience to that of country music (31 million listeners daily) or Netflix (74 million subscribers) to gain another perspective. If country music vanished in a rapture, you’d have to deal with some pretty ornery people. But if cable news disappeared tomorrow, who would notice? Well, I would notice, I’m slightly ashamed to admit, as I frequently write about the medium. And my colleagues in the press would notice, too. A whole cottage industry of media commentators and activist groups like Media Matters for America that monitor and respond in real time to cable outrages has taken root. If Tucker Carlson expresses the slightest nativist sentiment, you can count on a rapid response to your inbox. Modern newsrooms keep the cable fire burning in the background all day. At Politico, almost 30 TV monitors hang from the ceiling and are screwed to the walls, and they’re tuned 24/7 to cable news and C-SPAN. And that’s not counting the TV monitors in the top editors’ offices, the commons areas, conference rooms, the office canteen, and the lobby. At some point, I expect to see screens in the bathrooms, too. TV monitors abound in newsrooms not so much because they’re essential to reporting the news but because journalists have bought into the idea that because the press secretary held a presser or the president attended a rally, or somebody somewhere said something stupid we’ve got to be on it. This is a slightly unfair exaggeration. We journalists need access to breaking news to do our jobs, but what qualifies at breaking news for cable is an extremely low bar. (Another reason big newsrooms love cable: Most of their reporters lust a side-gig sharing their views on camera and love to study the form.)" Shafer adds: "Cable news exists and persists because as small as its audience is, it’s a highly profitable business. Pew Research estimates the three cable networks earn a combined $4 billion a year. But the median age of the cable news audience is in the 60s, as Jeremy Barr of the Washington Post noted, with the median age of MSNBC viewers clocking in at 68. For reasons that are personal, nobody has more reverence for the aged than I, but can we agree that cable news has devolved over time from a useful headline service (Ted Turner’s original vision at CNN) to a day-to-night eldercare operation? It’s one thing to tolerate cable news. It does, after all, keep people employed. But do we really want to continue to indulge an aged minority’s irrelevant obsession with who said what on cable news? Can’t somebody turn the damn thing off?"
TV & VIDEOS
Martinsville Bulletin

Editorial: Big departures should bother Fox News viewers

Regular viewers of Fox News should have ample reasons by now to wonder why so many respected news presenters and analysts have decided to abandon the network. It’s not that those journalists and commentators, who lent the network a significant level of credibility over the years, have suddenly gone soft and liberal. Rather, it’s the decision by Fox executives to embrace blatant misinformation over truth that is causing real news professionals to get as far away as they can from the network.
ENTERTAINMENT
Axios

Cable news talent wars are shifting to streaming platforms

The vacancies at cable news companies are piling up as networks and journalists begin to eye streaming alternatives. Why it matters: Primetime cable slots and the Sunday shows are no longer the most opportunistic placements for major TV talent. Driving the news: Long-time "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace is...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
TV & VIDEOS
Tampa Bay Times

Why I quit Fox News after 12 years | Column

I quit Fox News after more than a decade as a contributor. So did my business partner and friend Steve Hayes. We explained our reasons on The Dispatch, a media company we founded. But the decision was a long time in coming. Like Ernest Hemingway’s description of bankruptcy, it came gradually and then suddenly.
ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

Here's how Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham finally addressed news of their January 6 text messages

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — finally — on Tuesday night addressed the now-public texts that they sent Mark Meadows during the insurrection in which they implored the former White House chief of staff to get then-President Trump to take action to curtail the violence occurring at the US Capitol.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy