Did Peloton Pull a Fast One or Have They Learned From a History of PR Blunders?

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said Thursday that it will launch its first Chipotlane Digital Kitchen in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio later this month, a restaurant that will feature a drive-through lane, or Chipotlane, and walk-up window for guests and delivery drivers to pick up digital orders. There will be no seating except for a patio and no front line to place orders. Orders can be placed through the Chipotle app or on the fast casual chain's website. "Our portfolio of approximately 300 Chipotlanes perform with the highest margins across the board, so we continue to evolve our restaurant design with formats such as the Chipotlane Digital Kitchen to best suit our growing digital business." Chipotle first introduced the Chipotlane in 2018. Locations with a Chipotlane launch with about 15% higher sales than those without one, the company said. Chipotle stock has gained 22.7% for the year while the S&P 500 index is up 25.4%.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO