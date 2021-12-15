Did Peloton Pull a Fast One or Have They Learned From a History of PR Blunders?

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories.
The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market.
“We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
Comments / 0