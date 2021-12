PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family get-togethers, COVID-19 exposures, holiday parties and upcoming flights are just four of the reasons people are flocking to COVID-19 testing sites this week. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to a handful of the nearly 300 people expected to swab their noses outside one South Hills testing van. Officials are testing close to 300 people a day, with big rushes in the morning and late afternoon at the Curative testing van parked in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center. If you’re one of the people in need of a test or looking to test before an upcoming party or family...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO