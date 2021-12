The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse competitive dance team is finally competing again, like all sports and clubs here on campus, after a year’s absence due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. This is their first year competing since 2019. The UWL dance team does not just compete in their own events, they also support the other sports here on campus. “We do the sidelines at basketball games and perform during halftime,” said Senior Captain Alyssa Johnson. “It is so nice to be able to perform again, having almost two years off was a long wait for us,” continued Johnson.

