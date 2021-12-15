Notre Dame misses out on five-star defensive lineman

One of the first recruiting trips Marcus Freeman made after being named head coach at Notre Dame was to Scottsdale, Arizona to try and convince five-star defensive lineman Anthony Lucas to attend Notre Dame.

Despite Freeman’s last-ditch effort, Lucas has decided to send his letter of intent elsewhere as he’ll be playing his college football at Texas A&M. He chose Jimbo Fisher’s program over Notre Dame, Miami, and Alabama, all of which had hats on the table when he announced his decision Wednesday.

It’s not a shock whatsoever as most recruiting analysts had him pegged for Texas A&M for some time. That’s the thing with recruiting big time prospects like this, it stings when you see them choose another hat over yours on that announcement table but that shouldn’t keep Freeman and company from swinging big down the road.