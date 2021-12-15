ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Crash, train derailment in Pound, Wisconsin; 1 dead

By AP Author
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOUND, Wis. - A chain reaction of vehicle collisions in foggy weather at a railroad crossing in northeastern Wisconsin killed a box truck driver and caused a train...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 2

james zimmerman
1d ago

As a retired RR engineer, I must tell everyone that the train wins ALL ties. A few RR cars were derailed, but if they had hit the engines, the crew wouldn't have felt s thing If you hit a train, you are GOING TO LOSE!!!!! ! 🤫🤐🤐

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Pound, WI
Pound, WI
Accidents
Pound, WI
Cars
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Pound, WI
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids under 5 in setback

Pfizer said Friday it was changing plans and testing three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in babies and preschoolers after the usual two shots didn’t appear strong enough for some of the children. Pfizer announced the change after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derailment#Logging Truck#Traffic Accident#Wluk Tv#Highway 141
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy