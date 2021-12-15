Georgetown vs. Howard: Preview, how to watch, odds

Moneyline: VILL: (-260) | CREI: (+210) VILL: -6.5 (-106) | CREI: +6.5 (-114) Total: 130.5 – Over: (-114) | Under: (-106) Andrew Kresin: The key matchup for me would have to be down low between Villanova forward Eric Dixon and Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner. Dixon has been effective as Villanova’s starting center this year, averaging 7.2 PPG and 5.6 RPG, but Kalkbrenner has been on another level, posting 12.7 PPG to go along with 6.6 RPG and 2.6 BPG. Villanova is a perimeter-oriented team, rating in the top-10 of 3PA and 3PM this season according to Sports-Reference, and they have been lethal against teams with their three-point shooting. However, if Villanova wants to establish any sort of inside game, the Wildcats need to get Dixon to either start scoring over Kalkbrenner, something Kalkbrenner hasn’t often allowed, or get Kalkbrenner to foul, something Kalkbrenner really doesn’t do.

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO