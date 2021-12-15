ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Georgetown vs. Howard: Preview, how to watch, odds

By Christopher Novak
bigeastcoastbias.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 5-4 Georgetown Hoyas are winners of two in a row heading into Wednesday night’s matchup with the Howard Bison. The Hoyas have reeled off wins over UMBC and rival Syracuse, who they freshly squeezed on Saturday. They’re hoping for the first three-game win streak they’ve had in the regular season...

