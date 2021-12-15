ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear from Carmen Cusack, Caissie Levy & More on The Broadway Show

Broadway.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmen Cusack on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on December 19 at 6:30PM ET...

www.broadway.com

Deadline

‘Moulin Rouge!’ Cancels Tonight’s Performance After Audience Seated; ‘Jagged Little Pill’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’, ‘MJ’, ‘Hamilton’ & ‘Tina’ Pause Schedules As Broadway Responds To Latest Covid Surge – Update

UPDATED with latest cancellations: The audience at tonight’s performance of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! was seated and waiting for the music to start when the show was canceled due to a positive Covid test result within the company. The result apparently had been received just prior to curtain. The audience was ushered out of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Producers are expected to announce an updated schedule performance Friday. The cancellation was just the latest — though certainly the most dramatic — in Broadway’s new wave of Covid-caused pauses this week. Jagged Little Pill, the musical of Alanis Morissette songs at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, has...
THEATER & DANCE
New York Post

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ review: Bringing the movie to Broadway was a huge mistake

Call “Nanny 911.” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” the new musical that opened Sunday night on Broadway, needs urgent assistance. Why has a movie that was never anything more than a ridiculous star vehicle for the late Robin Williams’ comedic talents been dragged onstage almost 30 years later without him? Partly as a star vehicle for Broadway favorite Rob McClure, who now plays Doubtfire, a k a Daniel.
MOVIES
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Diana, The Musical’ To Close This Month

The Broadway production of Diana, The Musical will play its final performance on Sunday, Dec. 19, producers have announced. The musical began previews at the Longacre Theatre on Nov. 2 and opened to withering reviews on Nov. 17. At time of closing, it will have played 33 performances and 16 previews. “We are extraordinarily proud of the Diana company and of the show onstage at the Longacre,” said producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group in a joint statement. “Our heartfelt thanks go out to the cast, crew and everyone involved in creating the show. And to the...
THEATER & DANCE
Showbiz411

More Kennedy Center: Adele Narrates Film Clip, Goldie Hawn Toasts Bette Midler, Tina Fey MIA for Lorne Michaels, Paul Simon Performs

Kennedy Center Honors going on right now in DC. Live. The show will air in a couple of weeks on CBS when no one is watching too carefully. The biggest surprise of the tribute to Lorne Michaels, producer of “SNL,” is no appearance by Tina Fey. Everyone else is there connected to Lorne. He produced Tina’s “30 Rock” after her successful fun on “SNL.” That’s a headscratcher.
MOVIES
Washington Post

‘West Side Story,’ now in theaters, shocked Broadway audiences in 1957

The Broadway show ran for 732 performances. The first film adaptation won 10 Academy Awards. And the fictional love story between a former gang member and the sister of a rival gang’s leader spawned more than a dozen revivals and tours. Now Jerome Robbins’s beloved musical, “West Side Story,”...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Jagged Little Pill’ Star Heidi Blickenstaff Wants a ‘More Humane’ Broadway

Heidi Blickenstaff doesn’t want to exert her voice. It’s proving difficult, because although the Times Square eatery where she’s grabbing food after a matinee of “Jagged Little Pill” is mostly empty, a rendition of “Silent Night” is blaring through the speakers at a near-deafening decibel level. Blickenstaff, a Broadway veteran of “[title of show],” “Something Rotten!” and “The Little Mermaid,” has to be extra cautious because she has another performance later today. She ordinarily doesn’t have two-show days, but on this particular Wednesday, she was notified that Elizabeth Stanley, whom she’s sharing the musical’s lead role of Mary Jane Healey, a Connecticut...
MUSIC
Deadline

Daniel Craig ‘Macbeth’ Will Land At Broadway Theater Vacated By ‘Diana’ Musical

Next spring’s buzzy production of Macbeth starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga will have a larger Broadway home than previously expected, courtesy of the Princess Diana musical. Macbeth had originally been set for the approximately 943-seat Lyceum Theatre, but with the unexpected early closing of Diana, The Musical this weekend, that show’s approximately 1,095-seat Longacre Theatre will be available. Producers of Macbeth announced the venue change today. The play, with Craig as Macbeth and Negga as Lady Macbeth, begins preview performances on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, with an official opening on Thursday, April 28. Sam Gold will direct, with additional casting to...
THEATER & DANCE
Gothamist.com

Broadway Show Cancellations Piling Up Amid COVID Surge

New York City's restaurant industry isn't the only one that has been scrambling in the wake of the latest winter COVID surge: almost a dozen Broadway and Off-Broadway shows were forced to cancel performances this week due to COVID spreading among casts and crews, making this the largest number of shows to be put on pause since Broadway came back at the start of the fall.
Broadway.com

See Photos from the Broadway Return of Dear Evan Hansen, Starring Jordan Fisher

The Broadway company of "Dear Evan Hansen" December 11 was a great day, and here's why: Dear Evan Hansen resumed performances at the Music Box Theatre. The Tony-winning musical is back with Jordan Fisher in the title role. The cast also features Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith and Phoebe Koyabe. Take a look at photos from the big night below!
MOVIES
berkshirefinearts.com

MJ Moonwalks to Broadway

Lynn Nottage, the first female American playwright to win two Pulitzers, has created the story for MJ, the musical celebrating Michael Jackson. It has been due on Broadway for a while. The opening date is now postponed until February. Previews opened this week. If it stays in previews until the line for tickets dwindles, it will be a financial success. If it formally opens to reviews, it will succeed despite pederasty accusations.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

See Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski and a Bevy of Broadway Stars in the New Trailer for The Gilded Age

Cynthia Nixon on HBO's "The Gilded Age" The tea is piping hot in a new trailer for the HBO series The Gilded Age. Jam-packed with Broadway talent, the show stars Tony winners Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski and comes from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The nine-part series centers on the orphaned daughter of a Southern general who moves in with her aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon) in 1880s New York City and is thrust into high society. Audra McDonald, Carrie Coon, Katie Fineran, Kristine Nielsen, Claybourne Elder, Michael Cerveris, Bill Irwin and Denée Benton also appear in the trailer for the series, which will premiere on January 24, 2022. Watch the trailer below!
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Wicked’ Weekend Performances Canceled Due To Covid

The Broadway production of Wicked canceled three performances over the weekend due to positive Covid tests within the company. The announcement also noted scheduled absences contributed to the cancellations. The musical’s Saturday evening, Sunday matinee and Sunday evening performances were canceled. Wicked‘s next scheduled performance is on Tuesday, December 7 at 7 p.m. Last week, Broadway’s Chicago canceled several performances due to cases of Covid, producers said today. Last month, Chicken & Biscuits announced that the play would close permanently on Sunday, Nov. 28, due to the financial impact of previous Covid-related cancellations, and in early October, Disney’s Aladdin paused production for about two weeks after some cast members tested positive. Also over the weekend, David Byrne’s American Utopia was dark again due to a non-Covid illness in the company. Performances are expected to resume Wednesday. Out of an abundance of caution, based on previous testing results and scheduled absences in the company, today’s performances of Wicked are canceled. pic.twitter.com/8qRMvBq1Gc — Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) December 5, 2021 Hi there, the performance today has been cancelled due to a non-Covid-related illness in the cast. We apologize for the inconvenience. Performances will resume Wednesday. — David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway (@americanutopia) December 5, 2021
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

Steven Spielberg and Rachel Zegler on Bringing Their Love of Theater to West Side Story

Just before they received 2022 Golden Globe nominations on December 13 for their work on the film remake of West Side Story, Steven Spielberg and Rachel Zegler sat down with Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal on The Broadway Show. The movie arrived in theaters on December 10. "It's surreal," Zegler said of the film's release, which was delayed a year due to COVID-19. "I can't believe that this little group project we made two and a half years ago is finally coming out."
TheWrap

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Broadway Review: Rob McClure Channels Robin Williams

In the 1993 movie “Mrs. Doubtfire,” you feel sorry for Robin Williams because he loves his kids so much that he dresses up like an old Scottish nanny to be with them. In the new Broadway musical based on that modern classic, you feel sorry for Rob McClure because he not only has to wear a rubbery face-and-neck mask but a heavy wool sweater and skirt over a big fat body suit made out of polyurethane or God-only-knows-what. It’s especially cumbersome when McClure replicates the restaurant scene from the movie where his Daniel character must go in and out of disguise to eat dinner with his family at one table and his prospective boss at another. In the movie, it’s funny. On stage, it’s just laborious and, yes, painful to watch McClure work so hard, tearing in and out of all that plastic over and over again.
MOVIES
Deadline

Broadway Box Office Up 16% To $31M; Michael Jackson Musical ‘MJ’ Begins Previews

Broadway box office rebounded last week from the previous week’s post-Thanksgiving dive, with the fattened roster of 32 shows taking in a total of $30,533,809 for the week ending Dec. 12. The figure represents a boost of about 16% from the previous week. Total attendance was up a commensurate 14% to 240,602, with an average ticket price of $127 roughly in keeping with previous weeks. The increase also reflects the return of David Byrne’s American Utopia following a previous week of cancellations (non-Covid-related illness), as well as the post-shutdown return of Dear Evan Hansen and the arrival on Dec. 6 of MJ,...
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Broadway Brands Joins the John Gore Organization

The John Gore Organization, the leading presenter, distributor and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide, announced the acquisition of Broadway Brands on December 14. As part of the agreement, Broadway Brands will continue to operate independently under the executive leadership of Matt Britten, CEO of Broadway Brands, and will maintain its own offices.
