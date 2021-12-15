ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACLU launches ad campaign to pressure Biden over illegal immigrant families

By Editorials
Washington Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Civil Liberties Union, which is trying to win massive payments for illegal immigrant families separated under the Trump administration, announced a new ad campaign Wednesday to pressure President Biden to “repair” the damage done to the families. The Biden team is pondering payments to the...

