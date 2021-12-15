'Dead by Daylight' Is Crossing Over With Japanese Horror Series 'Ringu'

It seems that Asian media’s popularity in the West has a cyclical nature; from the Kung Fu craze of the 70’s, to Hong Kong action films, and most recently - South Korean thrillers and soap operas. However, in the early 2000’s, Hollywood had a fascination with remaking Japanese horror films. From The Grudge, The Ring, and Dark Water, audiences couldn’t get enough. The source material that many of these films are based on are fantastic horror movies that have held up well, and were often incredibly prescient. Opting for slow, plotting dread in lieu of the loud jumpscares that commonly plagued Western horror, these films sought to provide a lasting terror that stuck with the viewer far after credits rolled.

