ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Dead by Daylight' Is Crossing Over With Japanese Horror Series 'Ringu'

By Matt Villei
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehaviour Interactive have announced via a brand new trailer that the next chapter for their asymmetrical multiplayer title Dead by Daylight will be based around the Japanese psychological horror franchise, Ringu. The crossover is in partnership with Kadokawa, the publisher behind the original 1991 novel by Koji Suzuki. The...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

15 Japanese Horror Films for Genre Newcomers

It seems that Asian media’s popularity in the West has a cyclical nature; from the Kung Fu craze of the 70’s, to Hong Kong action films, and most recently - South Korean thrillers and soap operas. However, in the early 2000’s, Hollywood had a fascination with remaking Japanese horror films. From The Grudge, The Ring, and Dark Water, audiences couldn’t get enough. The source material that many of these films are based on are fantastic horror movies that have held up well, and were often incredibly prescient. Opting for slow, plotting dread in lieu of the loud jumpscares that commonly plagued Western horror, these films sought to provide a lasting terror that stuck with the viewer far after credits rolled.
MOVIES
attackofthefanboy.com

Dead by Daylight Update 5.4.1 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that caused the Crow Food archive challenge not to gain progress. Fixed an issue that caused the Sprint & Slash archive challenge not to gain progress. Fixed an issue that caused the Beast Awakens archive challenge not to gain progress. Fixed an issue that allowed players to...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Yes, The Ring Is Coming to Dead by Daylight on PS5, PS4 Next Year

Uh oh, this won’t be for the faint of heart! Ringu, perhaps better known to casuals as The Ring, is coming to Dead by Daylight in March 2022. Behaviour’s asymmetrical multiplayer title has quietly become the Super Smash Bros of horror games, and so Hideo Nakata’s legendary 1998 movie seems like a solid (if somewhat harrowing) fit.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Koji Suzuki
NME

Watch the first cinematic trailer for ‘Star Wars Eclipse’

Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream have revealed the cinematic trailer for new game Star Wars Eclipse – check it out below. Following speculation, it’s been confirmed that the branching action-adventure game is currently in early development and will see players explore the world of The High Republic, which is set roughly 200 years before the well-known cinematic events of The Skywalker Saga.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Battle Chasers live-action TV series is in the works with John Wick creator

Superstar artist Joe Madureira created the fantasy comic Battle Chasers in 1998, which then went on to see a bunch of delays and was ultimately left unfinished. However, many years later in 2017, Madureira’s game development studio Airship Syndicate created the RPG Battle Chasers: Nightwar, which came to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. And Madureira is also busy finally creating three final issues of the comic. Yet it somehow doesn’t end there. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that a Battle Chasers live-action TV series is in development at Alcon Television Group (the owner of the Blade Runner IP), with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad attached as writer and executive producer.
COMICS
Siliconera

Netflix Announces Bubble Anime from Attack on Titan Studio

Netflix announced Bubble, a new anime film to call its own, from the studio that animated Attack on Titan. The film will be produced by Wit Studio. It produced the first four seasons of the Attack on Titan. (The ongoing final season is being produced by studio Mappa.) Along with...
COMICS
Nintendo Enthusiast

Paranormal Hunter, Japanese 4-player co-op survival horror game, hits Switch in late 2022

Developer EALoGAMES (Entertainment Art Logic Games) has announced that four-player co-op survival horror game Paranormal Hunter will launch in late 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. On PC, the game will offer VR support with Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and Windows Mixed Reality, and it will enter Steam Early Access in Q2 2022, retailing for $14.99.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead By Daylight#Japanese Horror#Crossing Over#Psychological Horror#The Crossover#Behaviour Interactive
realsport101.com

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay & More

One of the most underrated and surprising announcements from The Game Awards was that of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre game. While there is very little that we currently know about the game, it's caused quite the stir among a very dedicated fanbase. Coming from the developers of the Friday the...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Propnight is like Dead by Daylight but you can disguise yourself as a pumpkin

It feels like only yesterday that I said that Dead by Daylight had killed all competition in the 4-vs-1 online slasher genre, stomping rivals like a burly man in a hockey mask stomps kids at summer camp. Little did I know that as I was writing this, a new game was stirring in the Twitch charts, averaging nearly 30,000 concurrent views and at one point even eclipsing Dead by Daylight in viewing figures.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Free Games: 'Dead By Daylight', 'Stardew', And 'Lawn Mowing Sim'

Happy December! I hope you're all in good cheer and wish glad tidings to both you and your kin. How about a cheeky festive treat, too? There are all kinds of free games available this month, and I'm here like a big ol' beardy man to slide down your chimney, guzzle a slice of fruit cake, and drop some gaming tips into your stocking.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Halloween
theplaystationbrahs.com

DEAD BY DAYLIGHT BONE CHILL EVENT HAS BEGUN

The New Bone Chill event for Dead by Daylight has just begun. Bringing with it new themed items and changes. For starters, the main menu has a new theme, with snow blowing through the air, and old wooden lamp posts wrapped in Christmas lights. And certain props, such as hooks, generators and lockers, are also decorated in a festive manner.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaystationbrahs.com

Dead by Daylight: The Ring Arrives with Chapter 23

The next Dead by Daylight Chapter has been announced, three months ahead of time. They confirmed that the next chapter, Chapter 23, will be from the Japanese horror Icon. Kōji Suzuki’s novel Ringu, known in the west as The Ring. A story of a haunted video tape, anyone...
COMICS
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Dead by Daylight Teaser for the next chapter

Behavior Interactive presents a teaser for the next chapter of Dead in daylight, which will be released in March 2022. This is based on “Ringu”, which is known in this country as “The Ring”. Dead in daylight is available for all current consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Dead By Daylight update 2.38 fixes Archive challenge bugs

There’s a new Dead By Daylight update ready to download and install, bringing the game up to version 5.4.1 (also shown as 2.38 on some consoles). This is a smaller game update that focuses on fixing on number of bugs and issues reported by the Dead By Daylight community following the recent release of Chapter 22 “Portrait of a Murder”.
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Trailer] ‘Dead by Daylight’ Welcoming ‘Ringu’ in March 2022

It’s very brief, but with the announcement of Chapter 23 for Dead by Daylight, developer Behaviour Interactive are bringing Ringu into the fog. The teaser posted to YouTube states that the upcoming chapter inspired by Kōji Suzuki’s novel and the original 1998 film adaptation directed by Hideo Nakata will arrive March 2022, so fans have a bit of time to speculate. There’s no mention of the 2002 Gore Verbinski remake in the trailer’s description, so for the time being, it doesn’t appear that we’ll be getting Samara.
VIDEO GAMES
pophorror.com

Epix Releases The Trailer For The Horror Series, ‘From’

The talented visionaries that brought Lost and Game of Thrones to the small screen, Epix, drops the first full length trailer for their horror/sci-fi series, From. EPIX® has released the first full-length trailer for their contemporary sci-fi horror series, From, premiering on February 20, 2022. Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes), and executive produced by Showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Fringe, Alias, Lost), From features a stellar ensemble cast led by Harold Perrineau (Lost). The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.
TV SERIES
uwpexponent.com

The Assassin’s Blade Book Review

“The Assassin’s Blade” is a prequel to the Sarah J. Maas novel series, “Throne of Glass.” It follows the origins and adventures of Celaena Sardothien, Adarlan’s most feared assassin. This prequel is separated into different adventures that show the growth of Celaena. Adventure, mystery, fantasy and love can be found in this novel and the seven other that follow in the series.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy