Man charged over discovery of human remains at industrial site in Fife

By Katharine Hay
The Independent
 2 days ago

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a person whose remains were found in Fife

Police Scotland has been investigating the death of Ean Coutts, whose remains were discovered in the Whitehill industrial estate in Glenrothes on September 27 last year.

Officers confirmed on Wednesday that a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Coutts’ death.

The accused is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday December 16.

