Why is bell hooks' name in lower case?

By Briahn Hawkins
KHOU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Acclaimed author bell hooks has died at the age of 69, according to a statement from her family. Her niece, Ebony Motley, tweeted Wednesday that she was surrounded by family and friends when she passed. Upon news of her passing, people unfamiliar with her work may...

BET

Noted Writer And Academic bell hooks Dies At 69

Bell hooks, a critically acclaimed author, feminist and public intellectual, has reportedly died in her home in Berea, Kentucky. She was 69. According to a press release by her niece Ebony Motley, she had been ill and was surrounded by her friends and family when she passed away. Born Gloria...
BEREA, KY
The US Sun

Who was author Bell Hooks?

KNOWN for her feminist theory, Bell Hooks real name is Gloria Jean Watkins. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the beloved author passed away. Bell Hooks published her first book of poems And There We Wept under her pen name back in 1978. Over the course of her career, she wrote...
The Week

Acclaimed writer and feminist bell hooks dead at 69

Celebrated author, professor, critic, and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader confirms. She was 69. According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill, and died surrounded by friends and family. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks adopted her...
CELEBRITIES
WDBO

Trailblazing author and activist bell hooks dies at 69

BEREA, Ky. — Acclaimed author, critic and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Berea following an extended illness. She was 69. Officials with Berea College, where hooks was a distinguished professor in residence in Appalachian studies, confirmed her death in a statement. Her niece, Ebony Motley,...
BEREA, KY
The Guardian

bell hooks obituary

A trailblazing cultural theorist and activist, public intellectual, teacher and feminist writer, bell hooks, who has died of kidney failure aged 69, authored around 40 books in a career spanning more than four decades. Exploring the intersecting oppressions of gender, race and class, her writings additionally reflected her concerns with issues related to art, history, sexuality, psychology and spirituality, ultimately with love at the heart of community healing.
CELEBRITIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

bell hooks, trailblazing Black feminist and social critic, dies at 69

Trailblazing Black feminist bell hooks, whose graceful, probing and wide-ranging books sought to empower people of all races, classes and genders, anticipating and helping shape ongoing debates about justice and discrimination in the United States, died Wednesday at her home in Berea, Ky. She was 69. The cause was end-stage...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Formative Black Feminist Author bell hooks Has Died

Revered cultural critic and author bell hooks has died, according to her home state newspaper, the Lexington Herald Leader. The author, born Gloria Jean Watkins, was a formative figure in the Black feminism movement and the author of popular titles such as All About Love, Ain't I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism, and Communion: The Female Search for Love.
ENTERTAINMENT
Glamour

bell hooks Remembered After Death at 69

On December 15, author, activist, and professor bell hooks (née Gloria Jean Watkins) died at age 69, leaving behind a legacy of powerful words, critical thinking, and love. “The family of Gloria Jean Watkins is deeply saddened at the passing of our beloved sister on December 15, 2021,” a statement penned by hooks’s family reads. “The family honored her request to transition at home with family and friends by her side.” The statement was shared publicly on Twitter by hooks’s niece Ebony Motley. According to The New York Times, hooks’s sister Gwenda Motley confirmed the cause of death was end-stage renal failure.
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

bell hooks, groundbreaking author and activist, dead at 69

Bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwined helped shape academic and popular debates over the past 40 years, has died. She was 69. In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks’ family announced that she died Wednesday in...
BEREA, KY
shondaland.com

The Many Gifts bell hooks Left For Us

It’s been more than 20 years since I saw bell hooks, the acclaimed writer, poet, scholar, and professor who died Wednesday, December 15, at 69, speak at my college, but I can still vividly remember the moment. Exactly what she said has long been forgotten, but as a lanky teen from the small-town suburbs bred on cable TV, consumerism, and capitalist ideas, I still can see her in the room, speaking gently about race, gender, and feminism, somehow making the walls and the world expand around me.
ENTERTAINMENT
The New Yorker

bell hooks on How We Raise Men

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Word came on Wednesday that Gloria Jean Watkins, an endlessly versatile and probing social critic who went by the pen name bell hooks, has died at the age of sixty-nine. hooks, who was raised in a segregated town in Kentucky, wrote dozens of books and was best known for her works on feminism, including “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism”; “Yearning: Race Gender, and Cultural Politics,” and “Killing Rage: Ending Racism.” The last time we spoke was in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein affair and the rise of the #MeToo movement, for a segment that first aired on The New Yorker Radio Hour. Our conversation covered masculinity, patriarchy, politics, and parenting, including the dynamics within her own family. hooks was ferocious in her commitments and beliefs, but hardly doctrinaire, with a sensibility and a writing voice that always returned to the healing necessity of love. She told me:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WebMD

Feminist Scholar bell hooks Dies at 69

The feminist author and scholar bell hooks, whose best-known book was "Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism," has died at age 69. Her sister, Gwenda Motley, said the cause of death was end-stage renal failure, The Washington Post reported. Hooks died at her home in Berea, KY, where she had served as Distinguished Professor in Residence in Appalachian Studies at Berea College.
BEREA, KY
Teen Vogue

bell hooks Shaped a Generation of Black Feminists

Speak On It is a Teen Vogue column by Jenn M. Jackson, whose queer Black feminist perspective explores how today's social and political life is influenced by generations of racial and gender (dis)order. In this column, they explain what lessons they have learned from bell hooks’ legacy and what they will be taking with them in the future.
SOCIETY
WTVQ

Berea College mourns death of bell hooks

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Berea College is deeply saddened about the death of bell hooks, Distinguished Professor in Residence in Appalachian Studies, prodigious author, public intellectual and one of the country’s foremost feminist scholars. She died at her home in Berea after an extended illness. She was...
BEREA, KY
Shine My Crown

Acclaimed Author, bell hooks, Has Passed Away

Acclaimed author and social activist, bell hooks, has died. The author and activist had been ill and was surrounded by friends and family when she passed, according to a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley. “The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt,...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

bell hooks Wasn't Afraid to Burn It All Down and Begin Again

bell hooks was a radical feminist, a scholar and author who spent the ‘90s publishing about a book a year. She was a poet, a mentor, a professor and an icon whose influence is immeasurable. When I was 19 and began talking back to hip-hop in my own essays and articles, I’d cite her again and again. I fought to have my name published in lowercase letters like hers. I wanted to be incisive and battle-ready when I wrote.
