Connected to the local Episcopal Church, Judy Carswell leads a group of volunteers in Thermopolis, WY every Sunday to provide meals to those who are food insecure. Currently People for People is making plans for the Christmas 2021 meals. They are in need of volunteers to cook or help deliver meals on Christmas eve, but they also want to let residents know about meal availability. Learn more about People for People and the 2021 Christmas meal plans by listening to the KWOR interview:

THERMOPOLIS, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO