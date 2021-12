Seven candidates have entered the race to replace Greg Casar as Austin City Council's District 4 representative in the Jan. 25 special election. Casar's run for national office in Congressional District 35 will result in his resignation from council, although he will continue to serve until a new council member is sworn in for the remainder of his term. While a new City Council map for the 2020s was recently finalized, this special election will be held under the current district boundary that Casar was elected to that were in place from 2011-21.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO