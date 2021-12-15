Sony Classics sets 2022 US release for Roger Michell’s ‘The Duke’

When the Sundance Film Festival kicks off in January, around a fifth of the 82 features in its lineup will already have distribution. Amazon boarded the Regina Hall occult drama “Master” all the way back in 2019, announced it had teamed with Temple Hill for “Emergency” in April, and is listed by Sundance as the distributor for Amy Poehler’s “Lucy and Desi” doc. Netflix has two films, the three-part “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” and Rory Kennedy’s “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing.” Several theatrical distributors are arriving at the festival with titles as well: Neon, IFC Films, and A24 each have two...

