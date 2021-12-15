Sony Classics sets 2022 US release for Roger Michell’s ‘The Duke’

Rashid Masharawi traces the history of Jaffa in this inventive, personal documentary. Dir/scr: Rashid Masharawi. Palestine. 2021. 60 mins. The history of the port city of Jaffa between 1930 and 1948 is brought to vivid life by inventively used archive photographs, personal testimony and rich sound design in Rashid Masharawi’s simple but effective documentary. The Palestinian director’s latest film comes hot on the heels of his Paris-set lockdown feature Diary Of Gabrielle Street. Recovery, which has its world premiere at the Red Sea Festival and received help from its new Red Sea Fund earlier this year, is likely to find further interest at mid-length-focused documentary festivals elsewhere.
Comments / 0