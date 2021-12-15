ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony Classics sets 2022 US release for Roger Michell’s ‘The Duke’

By Jeremy Kay
Screendaily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures Classics said on Wednesday (December 15) it will release the late Roger Michell’s Venice and Telluride selection The Duke, currently playing a one-week awards-qualifying run in Los Angeles, on March 25 2022 in the US. The dramedy...

