TvN’s “Melancholia” released a new behind-the-scenes look!. The making-of video begins with Choi Dae Hoon sharing, “This is the actual location I got married at. It feels really amazing and dream-like that I’m getting married twice in the same location within the drama. I can’t believe it, and it feels weird. It’s difficult to express.” After the wedding scene, Choi Dae Hoon reveals, “I’ve made a lot of entrances, so I want to make an exit. I’ve only made entrances. There’s no scene in which I make an exit, so I want to walk out. It’s simple logic.”

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO