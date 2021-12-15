In ‘Creative Machines’ class, students design and make instruments from scratch

Compare the implementation with Scikit-Learn’s PCA. This article is in continuation with the story Variable Reduction with Principal Component Analysis. In the previous post, I talked about one of the most known and widely used methods, called Principal Component Analysis. It employs an efficient linear transformation, which reduces the dimensionality of a high dimensional dataset while capturing the maximum information content. It generates the Principal Components, which are linear combinations of the original features in the dataset. In addition, I showed step by step how to implement this technique with Python. At first I thought that the post was enought to explain PCA, but I felt that something was missing. I implemented PCA using separate lines of code, but they are inefficient when you want to call them every time for a different problem. A better way is to create a class, which is effective when you want to encapsulate data structures and procedures in one place. Moreover, it’s really easier to modify since you have all the code in this unique class.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 8 DAYS AGO