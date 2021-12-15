United States Toys Market to reach 34.20 Billion by 2026, Propelled by Green Toys made from Eco-Friendly Raw Materials

Renub Research latest report, titled "Potato Chips Market Global Forecast 2021-2028, Industry Trends, Share, Insight, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" finds that Potato Chips Market is to reach US$ 32.2 Billion by 2020. Potato Chips represent the world as one of the popular snack foods; at the same time, it is the most convenient food option currently available for people to keep pace with their busy lifestyles. Potato Chips shorten the meal preparation time and can be served in a quick snack or part of the meal. Potato chips, which have conventionally been an affordable snack, are popular among all ages, especially the young population. They are usually accepted as a side dish, appetizer, or snack.

