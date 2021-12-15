Neil Young rebuilds a Rockies barn and reunites Crazy Horse

Neil Young joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 for a conversation at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studio in Malibu about his new album with Crazy Horse out this Friday, 'Barn’. He tells Apple Music he’s thankful to still be making music and discusses planning to record the album around a full moon, the magic of his songwriting process, his guitar sound, and the importance of recording in the right environments. He also explains why going through his archives has been “a real life saver”, shares why he likes President Biden, and details why he’s willing to give up certain freedoms for the benefit of future generations.
