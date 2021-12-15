ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Neil Young rebuilds a Rockies barn and reunites Crazy Horse

Salamanca Press
 2 days ago

Neil Young didn't rebuild a log barn from the 1850s in the Colorado Rockies...

www.salamancapress.com

WRAL News

Review: Neil Young's full moon fever shines in 'Barn'

“Barn,” Neil Young & Crazy Horse (Reprise Records) Ever wonder what Neil Young and his longtime bandmates Crazy Horse would sound like in a restored 19th century barn out in the middle of nowhere under a full moon?. Wait no longer, “Barn” is here. And for a...
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Neil Young and Crazy Horse release songs from a barn, and Snoop Dogg curates West Coast rap royalty

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Neil Young & Crazy Horse, “Barn” (Reprise) In February, we highlighted Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s “Way Down in the Rust Bucket,” a live album recorded at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz in 1990. Then in September, it was Young’s “Carnegie Hall 1970” release that marked the first in the “Neil Young Official Bootleg Series” of unearthed live recordings. So you can color me surprised that the next release from Young isn’t from the back catalog at all — it’s actually all-new material with Crazy Horse.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s new 9-minute song “Welcome Back”

Neil Young puts out way more music than the average person can keep up with these days, but Barn, his upcoming album with Crazy Horse, is shaping up to be an especially good late-career release. Lead single "Song of the Seasons" is a raw, organic folk song that you could picture Neil releasing in the early '70s, and new single "Welcome Back" is a hypnotic, nearly-nine-minute trek through rock and roll melancholy that sounds like "Down by the River" by way of On the Beach. It's genuinely great, and you can listen and watch the video below.
kclu.org

Neil Young breaks down 'Barn,' track-by-track

Neil Young has never been, shall we say, neat and tidy. He may be a perfectionist, but the perfection he's after isn't in the realm of straight lines and clean takes. Young has always sought to perfectly capture a moment in time; a sound, a feeling. With his new album, Barn, he's captured all of that, plus one: a place. But who better to explain than Neil himself — who joins to take us through Barn track by track.
95 Rock KKNN

Neil Young ‘Already Planning’ Follow-Up to New LP ‘Barn’

Neil Young said he's preparing to record a new album "pretty soon," even though Barn, his latest LP with Crazy Horse, was just released on Dec. 10. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the legendary rocker was asked what drives him to keep making new material when many of his peers have stopped.
gratefulweb.com

Neil Young Tells Apple Music About New Album 'Barn'

Neil Young joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 for a conversation at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studio in Malibu about his new album with Crazy Horse out this Friday, 'Barn’. He tells Apple Music he’s thankful to still be making music and discusses planning to record the album around a full moon, the magic of his songwriting process, his guitar sound, and the importance of recording in the right environments. He also explains why going through his archives has been “a real life saver”, shares why he likes President Biden, and details why he’s willing to give up certain freedoms for the benefit of future generations.
WFMZ-TV Online

Music - Neil Young

Neil Young rebuilds a Rockies barn and reunites Crazy Horse. Neil Young had a barn rebuilt in the Rockies and used it to reunite with his old backing band Crazy Horse. The little log structure from the 1850s lends its name to the album that resulted, just called “Barn.” It will be released Friday along with a documentary of the same name directed by Young's wife, Daryl Hannah. The 76-year-old rock legend says the barn's beautiful acoustics made it a perfect musical clubhouse. And its remote Colorado location made it a safe place during the pandemic to jam with Crazy Horse, his frequent collaborators for more than 50 years.
societyofrock.com

Neil Young On A Roll With “Barn” Album Follow Up Announcement

Neil Young keeps on surprising us with records after records. Just this 10th of December, Young released the album Barn. Together with Crazy Horse, they’ve made 10 tracks on that album. And now, Young says he’s already preparing for another album. During an interview with the Rolling Stone,...
stereoboard.com

This Week’s New Releases: Alicia Keys, Green Day, And Neil Young and Crazy Horse

This will be our last new releases blog post of the year, so it’s a twofer, including this week and next’s new records. Today we’ve got new music from Alicia Keys, who has dropped two versions of her new record; ‘Originals’ and ‘Unlocked’. Green Day have released a live LP that brings together the band’s sessions recorded for the BBC between 1994 and 2001, and Neil Young and Crazy Horse have put out their long awaited new album ‘Barn’.
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Fleet Foxes, Jeff Tweedy & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Fleet Foxes, Jeff Tweedy, Nicole Atkins and Jeff Parker. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Rolling Stone

The 100 Greatest Neil Young Songs

From tender ballads to raging grunge, the songwriter’s nearly 60-year career has produced some of rock’s most enduring music. By ALISON WEINFLASH & ANGIE MARTOCCIO & ANDY GREENE & DAVID BROWNE & JON DOLAN & KORY GROW & WILL HERMES & DAVID MARCHESE & NICK MURRAY & ROB SHEFFIELD & ROB TANNENBAUM & SIMON VOZICK-LEVINSON & DOUGLAS WOLK.
Salamanca Press

CL 'happy to have freedom to create' and reconnect with fans

K-pop artist CL -formerly of 2NE1 - says releasing music on her own label is a big learning curve but she's happy to have the freedom to put out what she likes. Her debut solo album - "Alpha" - is out now. (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
American Songwriter

Review: A Neil Young Perspective From Past to Present

It’s a credit to Neil Young’s seemingly nonstop prolific prowess and ongoing ambition that he’s chalked up no less than four albums this past year alone. And while three of them may be of an archival nature, it’s clear that he’s still determined to see his music reaching the marketplace, whether new, vintage, or previously unreleased.
Salamanca Press

On This Day: 17 December 1982

Karen Carpenter sang Christmas carols at a Los Angeles school – her final live performance before her death at the age of 32. (Dec. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/764e9a8d04134e4095b4992569e3c31f.
AFP

Springsteen sells music catalog for $500 million

Bruce Springsteen has reportedly sold his music rights to Sony for half a billion dollars, the latest superstar singer to join a frenzy of catalog sales fueled by the pandemic. In October, 81-year-old Tina Turner sold her music rights to German group BMG for an undisclosed amount.
Salamanca Press

ShowBiz Minute: Young Dolph, Springsteen, Longoria

Memphis street renamed for slain rapper Young Dolph; Bruce Springsteen reportedly sells back catalogue for $500 million; Eva Longoria to star in Mexico spinoff of Stanley Tucci's "Searching for Italy." (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
CELEBRITIES
Salamanca Press

Surreal estate in British thriller 'The Girl Before'

Who would live in a house like this? Actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo from new thriller series "The Girl Before" discuss filming in a minimalist house with a mind of its own. (Dec. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES

