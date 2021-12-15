ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Virtual Reality Operating Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide | GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, CAE Healthcare

Global Medical Virtual Reality Operating Systems Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2027). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization....

3D / 4D Ultrasound Equipment Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems

The ' 3D / 4D Ultrasound Equipment market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; 3D / 4D Ultrasound Equipment derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in 3D / 4D Ultrasound Equipment market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Drivers, Challenges, Latest Trends and CAGR Status and Forecast to 2027

The global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market research report offers a comprehensive summary of the current and future state of the industry. The study was conducted applying widespread primary and secondary research that has all of the necessary market data. The research also protects data from segments such as type, industry, channel, and others, as well as market volume and value for each. The investigation also looks into the market's main players, providers, and the overall structure of the supply chain. It also approximates the factors and features that may affect the markets sales development.
Fluoroscopy and C-arm Market to Reach $4,897.6 Mn at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2020 and 2027 | GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V. Siemens Healthineers

C-Arm is a mobile imaging unit used primarily for fluoroscopic imaging during surgical and orthopedic procedures. C-arms work on the principles of X-ray technology, and have two key components, such as X-ray source and X-ray detector. C-Arms provides high resolution real time X-ray images, which help surgeons to monitor surgery and make significant corrections where necessary and reduce the chances of follow-up surgery. Fluoroscopy allow physicians to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures.
Home Medical Equipment Market to See Booming Growth 2021-2028 | AstraZeneca, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, GE Healthcare

Home Medical Equipment Market is gaining significant traction with Biobeat launching wearable continuous ambulatory blood pressure monitoring device. Home medical equipment refers to a category of medical devices used for patients whose care is being managed at home or other private facilities and monitored by nonprofessional caregivers. These devices include a blood glucose monitor, blood pressure monitor, thermometer, etc.
Global Medical Angiography X-ray Machine Market | Growth Potential Analysis by Major Industry Participants | GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Medtronic

The Global Medical Angiography X-ray Machine Market report is a collection of insightful, in-depth research studies that will assist businesses and stakeholders in making better business decisions in the future. It is analyzed with the help of primary as well as secondary approaches and major players in the Medical Angiography X-ray Machine field through projected Medical Angiography X-ray Machine market revenues. The global volume of the company is measured and analyzed by top-down and bottom-up strategies. The statistical surveying report takes a gander at the business according to each viewpoint, including the organic market, and assists suppliers with remembering granular information for each investigation of the whole environment.
Latest Study on Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Material Market hints a True Blockbuster

The latest 107+ page survey report on Worldwide Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Material Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like The United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria & South Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Worldwide Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Material market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Isowater, Tritium, Western Superconducting Technologies Co.,Ltd.
Trends in AI and ML Healthcare Markets

According to The Future Health Index 2021, the AI/ML market in healthcare is among the most promising ones. About 40% of healthcare organization leaders in different countries consider the development of the above technologies a major driver for the future sustainability of global health. Let’s talk about the trends and peculiarities of implementing AI/ML-based healthcare software solutions in the US and Europe.
A Comprehensive Study Exploring Patient Telemonitoring System Market | Key Players Medtronic, Biotronik, Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Worldwide Patient Telemonitoring System Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Worldwide Patient Telemonitoring System Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, GE Healthcare, Biotronik, Nihon Kohden, Abbott, Honeywell, SHL Telemedicine, TeleMedCare etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Worldwide Patient Telemonitoring System for the foreseeable future.
Fine Art Insurance Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | AXA, AIG, Zurich Insurance

Latest released the research study on Global Fine Art Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Fine Art Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Fine Art Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Progressive Corporation (United States),CPIC (China),Chubb Limited (United States),Allianz SE (Germany),Ping An Insurance (China),Assicurazioni Generali (Italy),AXA (France),AIG (United States),Aon plc (United Kingdom),Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland).
Report: Healthcare Augmented Intelligence Operations Market Trends

– New Chilmark Research report on artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare operations forecasts a market poised for explosive growth with a CAGR of 40% over the next 5 years as solutions mature and more use cases demonstrate ROI. The COVID-19 pandemic has irrevocably expedited adoption of enterprise augmented and artificial...
Food Authenticity Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | EMSL Analytical, Genetic Id Na, Intertek

Latest released the research study on Global Food Authenticity Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Food Authenticity Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Food Authenticity. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SGS S.A. (Switzerland),Intertek Group PLC (United Kingdom),Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg),ALS Limited (Australia),LGC Science Group Ltd. (United Kingdom),MÃ©rieux Nutrisciences Corporation (United States),Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (United States),EMSL Analytical Inc. (United States),Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH (United States),Genetic Id Na, Inc. (United States).
Eyebrow Growth Products Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Max Factor, Benefit, LVMH

Latest released the research study on Global Eyebrow Growth Products Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Eyebrow Growth Products Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Eyebrow Growth Products. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are LOREAL Group (France),Max Factor (United States),Estee Lauder (United States),Opera(PIAS) (Norway),THEFACESHOP (South Korea),Benefit (United States),CHANEL (France),LVMH (France),DHC (Japan),Shiseido (Japan).
Order Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth | IBM, Salesforce, Sage

Latest released the research study on Global Order Management Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Order Management Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Order Management Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Salesforce (United States),Oracle (United States),HCL Technologies Limited (India),Zoho Corporation (India),Brightpearl (United Kingdom),Megaventory Inc. (United States),Elastic Inc (United States),4Psite, LLC (United States),Epicor (United States),Sage (United Kingdom),Infor (United States).
Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software Market 2022-2028. A New Market Study, Titled "Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software market offers an overview...
Digital Signature Market projected to reach $16.8 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 33.1%

According to a new market research report "Digital Signature Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution (Software and Hardware), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Legal, Real Estate), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global digital signature market size is projected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2021 to USD 16.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.1% during the forecast period. Investments in electronic documents by governments and enterprises, Upgrade in end-to-end customer experience, and improved operational efficiency at lower OPEX are some of the prime driving factors for the growth of digital signature market.
Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Controlled Products, Matrix Turf, SIS Pitches

Latest released the research study on Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Playground Artificial Grass Turf. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DowDuPont (United States),Tarkett (France),Controlled Products (United States),Shaw Industries Group (United States),Victoria PLC (United Kingdom),Act Global (United States),SportGroup (Germany),TigerTurf (New Zealand),SIS Pitches (United Kingdom),Matrix Turf (United States).
Test Automation Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Parasoft, Tavant Technologies, Applitools

Latest released the research study on Global Test Automation Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Test Automation Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Test Automation. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),CA Technologies (United States),Micro Focus (United Kingdom) ,Capgemini (France),Microsoft (United States),Tricentis (Austria),SmartBear Software (United States),Parasoft (United States),Tavant Technologies (United States),Cigniti Technologies (United States),Eggplant (United States),Sauce Labs (United States),Applitools (United States),A Four Technologies (India),Invensis Technologies (India),QA Mentor (United States),Codoid (India),Mobisoft Infotech (United States),Infostretch (United States),Astegic (United States).
WTE (Waste-To-Energy) Market Swot Analysis by Key Players Xcel Energy, Keppel Seghers, Veolia

The Latest Released WTE (Waste-To-Energy) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global WTE (Waste-To-Energy) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in WTE (Waste-To-Energy) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Babcock & Wilcox Vlund A/S, Wheelabrator Technologies Inc., MVV Energie AG, Covanta Holding Corporation, Xcel Energy Inc., ARX Arcillex S.A., Ramboll Group A/S, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, A2A S.p.A., Keppel Seghers, Waste Management Inc. & Veolia.
