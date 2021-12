MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty in a federal civil rights case over the death of George Floyd in May 2020. Chauvin, wearing an orange jumpsuit, signed a plea agreement and changed his plea to guilty during a Wednesday morning hearing in the U.S. District Court in St. Paul. He previously pleaded not guilty in September. A federal grand jury indicted former officers Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao in May for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority on May 25, 2020, as Floyd, 46, was held face-down, handcuffed...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO