Agriculture

Global Tilapia Market to reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2027, Impelled by Accelerated Development of Aquaculture

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs per Renub Research latest report, "Global Tilapia Market Forecast by Production, Import, Export Countries, Company Analysis" the Global Tilapia Market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion in 2020. The fast-growing and prolific tilapia fish is among the essential aquaculture commodities in the world. It grows fast, quickly breeds in captivity, and...

