Must Read: Vetements Names Guram Gvasalia Creative Director, How Shein Beat Amazon

By Dara Prant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. Vetements announced Guram Gvasalia as its new creative director on Wednesday. The Georgian-born co-founder of the label served as its chief executive officer since its inception, and is stepping into the role left vacant by his brother and co-founder, Demna Gvasalia,...

Must Read: The Year of Fashion Collaborations, Black Style Entrepreneurs Who Made Their Mark in 2021

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. What have we learned from a year of nonstop fashion collaborations?. Vogue's Steff Yotka examines the onslaught of fashion collaborations in 2021, writing, "Maybe we've learned the value of togetherness in our years of isolation...or maybe the old model of something x someone else just doesn't feel fresh after all our lockdown questioning." But, Yotka posits, "One thing is certainly true: We haven't reached peak collaboration — we're actually not even close." Looking toward 2022, communal fashion projects will continue to dominate, albeit in shifting forms. {Vogue}
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
fashionista.com

JACQUES MARIE MAGE IS LOOKING FOR A PART TIME MARKETING INTERN IN LOS ANGELES

Jacques Marie Mage is a maker of rare, collectible, luxury eyewear that combines historical motifs with precious materials, innovative production methods, and ethical business practices. The marketing intern will assist with all marketing tasks for 3 days a week over the course of the spring semester. The ideal candidate must:
Chapter 2 PR & VIP Account Director, Fashion Division (New York City)

Chapter 2, a leading global communications firm, is seeking a dynamic candidate to join our agency to lead premiere accounts in our Fashion Division. The full-time role of PR & VIP Account Director, Fashion Division will focus on the agency’s Designer and Corporate Fashion Accounts and report directly to the agency’s senior leadership, including the CEO and President. This role will specifically focus on top-billing, larger scale accounts, therefore a background in corporate communications + VIP strategy will be strongly prioritized.
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
Lizzie Fortunato Is Seeking An E-Commerce & Brand Intern In New York, NY (Paid internship)

Helmed by twin sisters Lizzie and Kathryn Fortunato, Lizzie Fortunato Jewels creates luxurious, one-of-a-kind statement accessories influenced by art, travel, and artisanal craftwork. Each collection is produced locally, with intention, in New York City. We are hiring a NYC-based E-Commerce & Brand Intern to assist the brand’s E-Commerce & Brand team.
Must Read: Kerby Jean-Raymond's Really Big Idea, Hearst Is Launching an E-comm Platform

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday. In the New York Times, Kerby Jean-Raymond revealed more about his Kering-backed venture, Your Friends in New York, which was announced last year but has been largely operating out of the public eye. He offered details about the designer incubator program — whose inaugural class includes Theophilio, Hanifa, Luar and Head of State — to Vanessa Friedman, from its goals to its initial partners to what Jean-Raymond is getting out of it. The Pyer Moss founder told the Times: "It's not fun alone. I need people to compete with. I'm trying to build a community so I can find reasons to keep loving it and keep doing it." {New York Times}
Can an Actor's Fashion Contract Influence the Costumes in Their Films?

In "Spencer," Kristen Stewart makes her first transformative appearance as Princess Diana by driving unaccompanied to a Royal Family Christmas at Sandringham. The top of her Porsche Carrera is down, the cold wind is whipping through her hair. She dons her oversized wayfarer-style sunglasses — and amid her feathered blonde waves, you get a glimpse of a dainty gold double-C logo: Chanel.
Must Read: Quannah Chasinghorse Gets 'Elle' Digital Cover, Vox Media Acquires Group Nine

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. Model Quannah Racinghorse fronts a special digital issue of Elle, speaking with Terese Marie Mailhot about being the first Indigenous woman to walk for certain luxury brands (she's Hän Gwich'in and Sicangu Oglala Lakota), continuously showing up and fighting for land and water protection. {Elle}
fashionista.com

18 Industry Insiders on What They Hope to See From Beauty in 2022

The true beauty of the beauty industry is that there's always room for creative innovation, new techniques and remarkable ways of rethinking stuffy norms. And the start of a new year is the perfect opportunity to take some time for reflection and thought about where things can and should be heading in the future.
Must Read: Alexander Mcqueen Collaborates With Welsh Youth, How the Pandemic Has Changed Work for Beauty Entrepreneurs

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. Last year, Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton developed an educational collaboration with three Welsh organizations to familiarize youth from the South of Wales with fashion and the creative arts. The project began with a four-day location photoshoot of the young participants in the brand's Fall 2020 collection and later progressed into embroidery workshops. The fashion house gave the young people sketchbooks and Polaroid cameras to keep visual diaries throughout the project. The brand compiled their completed works into a book, "Alexander McQueen in Wales," a short documentary and a fashion film (watch here). {Fashionista inbox}
AdWeek

Joan Creative Hires Abe Baginsky as Executive Creative Director

Joan Creative has hired Abe Baginsky as the agency’s second executive creative director. In the role, Baginsky will report to Joan’s co-founder and chief creative officer Jaime Robinson and work alongside Lauren Costa, who was appointed executive creative director last year. Baginsky was hired to help with an expanded workload, brought about by the agency adding nearly a dozen new clients in recent months.
