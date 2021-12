NEWS – The Handbaige slingshot is unlike any slingshot I’ve ever seen. Instead of a Y-shaped handle with a rubber band that just shoots rocks, the Handbaige slingshot shoots rocks, arrows, and can even be used for fishing! That’s right, this slingshot has a built-in fishing reel. It also has a flashlight and a laser pointer because everything is better with lasers! Is this weapon, hunting gear, fishing “rod” remotely useful? I have no idea but it looks fun and will be a conversation starter with your buddies on your next outdoor adventure. Head over to Amazon where you can buy one for $93.88.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO