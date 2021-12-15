ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elvis Costello on the difficulties of making it in America early in his career

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpnmS_0dNr6DKM00

At this point in his career, any city would welcome Elvis Costello with open arms. That wasn’t the case at the beginning of his career.

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out our all-new Exclusive Stations curated for fans, by fans

Costello joined Audacy’s Marty Lennartz for an extensive conversation as he touched on the difficulties that came with performing in America for the first time.

“The cities where we got welcomed early on were not numerous,” he said. “There was San Francisco, which was a little more welcoming even than Los Angeles. New Orleans more than some other places buried down south. Chicago, thanks to the history of XRT where it was one of the few stations we were ever allowed into.”

At one point, his manager suggested various locations for Costello and his band to set up shop in America. “Lots of mad schemes were entertained as we first came and realized exactly how vast America was and how very different the music scenes from different towns actually were,” he said. “Our view of America was formed by movies and where the records came from.”

As one of Rock’s great songwriters, Costello gave us an inside look at how he crafts songs. “When they’re written on guitar, they tend to come almost simultaneously,” he said. “Like, the words are being written out and the carriage of the music rhythmically is carrying at the same time.”

For Costello, it’s a process that he wants completed before he gets to the recording process. “You might do a second draft once you’ve got the rhythm or the idea of the rhythm,” he says, “but I’m not writing anything after we’ve started recording it.”

Watch their full conversation above.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitte r | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son

This is so unbelievably sad. In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Costello
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘Moulin Rouge!’ Cancels Tonight’s Performance After Audience Seated; ‘Jagged Little Pill’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’, ‘MJ’, ‘Hamilton’ & ‘Tina’ Pause Schedules As Broadway Responds To Latest Covid Surge – Update

UPDATED with latest cancellations: The audience at tonight’s performance of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! was seated and waiting for the music to start when the show was canceled due to a positive Covid test result within the company. The result apparently had been received just prior to curtain. The audience was ushered out of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Producers are expected to announce an updated schedule performance Friday. The cancellation was just the latest — though certainly the most dramatic — in Broadway’s new wave of Covid-caused pauses this week. Jagged Little Pill, the musical of Alanis Morissette songs at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, has...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#America#Xrt#The Audacy App Sign
riffmagazine.com

REWIND: We honor Michael Nesmith with five songs he wrote

Songwriter and Monkee Mike Nesmith died on Friday at the age of 78. I already dedicated a column to the underrated greatness of The Monkees, and you should absolutely read it because the Monkees are great and you need to appreciate them; that’s my argument to that end. So rather than rehash that, I’ll focus on Nesmith the songwriter with five of his best songs.
MUSIC
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
Deadline

Fired ‘General Hospital’ Actor Ingo Rademacher Says Conservative Co-Stars Stayed Silent: “It’s Not Public Support, So Is It Really Support?” – Update

UPDATED throughout, with video: During an interview with Tucker Carlson streaming today, former General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher likened Covid to “a serious flu bug,” asserted without evidence that vaccines don’t “do a good job at stopping the spread” of the coronavirus, and speculated that Disney/ABC would have canceled the long-running soap if conservative cast members refused, en masse, to comply with the vaccine mandate. The GH cast “kind of knew that the mandates were coming a few months ago because Disney had already started mandating for their theme park employees,” Rademacher said during the taped interview for Tucker Carlson Today...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Janelle Brown Reveals Where She Is Currently Living

Fans learned earlier this year that Sister Wives star Janelle Brown decided to pack up and live in an RV. The decision came after the rental home she was living in was put up for sale. This forced her to make a big decision about whether or not to look for another rental or move into an RV. Her ultimate decision was to just live in an RV on the family property. She and her daughter Savannah were living in the RV on the Flagstaff property. Now, it seems she’s moved again. Where did she opt to go this time?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Talking With Tami

First Look: Marriage Bootcamp Hip Hop Edition With K. Michelle, Rich Dollaz & More

Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. See the trailer inside…
HIP HOP
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Siedah Garrett on Her Years With Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Diana Ross

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett. Siedah Garrett will go down in pop-music history as the woman who co-wrote “Man in the Mirror” for Michael Jackson and then duetted with him on the worldwide hit “I Just Can’t Stop...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock explains why she quit Hollywood to live ‘in the wilderness’ 25 years ago

Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock has explained why she left Hollywood 25 years ago.LeBrock started her career as a model before moving to films, and was known for her role in the 1985 John Hughes film. She also starred in the 1990 film Hard to Kill, during which she met her future husband Steven Seagal. However, it was following a highly-publicised divorce from the action star in 1996 that she decided to quit the industry.She has now reflected upon her decision to leave Hollywood, telling Fox News: “I became famous when I was very young and it didn’t do me...
SCIENCE
MusicRadar.com

How to play like John Lennon: 4 key guitar lessons from the early Beatles era

Guitar lessons: As John Lennon once claimed, “Before Elvis, there was nothing.” So it's not surprising that US rock ’n’ roll provided the major influence on his early playing style, as well as rockabilly and skiffle. His guitar role during The Beatles’ early years was mainly...
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

48K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy