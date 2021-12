MINNEAPOLIS — John Church, chief transformation and enterprise services officer at General Mills, Inc., plans to retire next month after more than 30 years with the company. Mr. Church currently leads large-scale transformation efforts associated with the company’s “Accelerate” strategy, with additional accountabilities for its sustainability and global impact, security and shared services functions. Prior to his current role, he was chief supply chain officer for 13 years, leading procurement, logistics, manufacturing, engineering and human safety. Accountability for corporate social responsibility, security and global shared services were added to the role in 2017.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO