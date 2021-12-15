ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

IHEARTMEDIA AND THE CW ANNOUNCE NEW MULTI-YEAR EXCLUSIVE BROADCAST AND STREAMING AGREEMENT FOR THE ‘IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL’ AND ‘IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL’

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith New Agreement Kicking Off in 2022, Long-Running Partnership Extends Into Second Decade. The CW Closes Out This Year with The Exclusive Broadcast of the “2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One” Tonight with Performances by Ed Sheeran, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR and...

cwseattle.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Saweetie and BTS Sound the Bell at L.A.’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Normally, it’d be a bad sign when patrons start walking out just two songs into a four-hour concert. But things are a little different when it’s BTS charged with opening the show, as the K-pop group was at the Jingle Ball at L.A.’s Forum Friday night. After BTS hit the stage right on the dot and performed two numbers — three, if you include an arena-sized rendition of “Happy Birthday to You,” as a cake arrived for Jin — small handfuls of satisfied ARMY members hit the exits, having already gotten what they came for. The 99% that stayed did not...
MUSIC
Variety

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Lands in New York City With Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Self-Described ‘Swiftie,’ Jimmy Fallon

After a two-year absence, iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball returned live to Madison Square Garden in New York City Friday night (Dec. 10) with a lineup that included Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, The Jonas Brothers, AJR, Saweetie, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amilio and Kane Brown. While the re-emergence of the yearly fiesta feting the year’s biggest hits is a welcome return to holiday normalcy — or as iHeartRadio Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman describes it to Variety as “that snapshot of all the biggest songs as we go into Christmas” — the ghost of coronavirus lingered with the announcement that scheduled performer Doja...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Saweetie Brings Icy Season To iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

It's finally here—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (December 10). The holiday spirit was in full swing thanks to a star-studded line-up, including acts like Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Jonas Brothers, and more. One of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHAS 11

Doja Cat Pulls Out Of Remaining iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concerts After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The show won’t go on for Doja Cat. On Sunday, the “Woman” singer confirmed that she will have to pull out of the remaining iHeartRadio Jingle Ball dates - - after testing positive for COVID-19. “As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution,” she wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there. Much love XO”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Rihanna
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
John Sykes
Person
Justin Timberlake
iheart.com

How to Watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on The CW

Now that the holidays have officially arrived, there's no better way to deck the halls than with live performances from some of your favorite artists. Several of today's hottest artists recently took over the stage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, and fans will be able to relive it all during a special on The CW on December 15th.
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

The CW, iHeart Renew TV Pact For Music Festival, Jingle Ball.

The CW will remain the exclusive television broadcast and video streaming partner for the two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival and the annual holiday iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour under a new multi-year agreement announced today. The renewal continues a partnership on the two iHeart marquee concerts that began in 2012. “The CW...
MUSIC
UPI News

Ed Sheeran to give Empire State Building performance for iHeartRadio

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will be delivering an intimate concert at New York's Empire State Building on Wednesday in collaboration with iHeartRadio. The iHeartRadio Pop Up Party with Ed Sheeran will feature the singer performing five songs and giving an exclusive interview to iHeartRadio personalities Elvis Duran and Maxwell & Crystal.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

‘iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party With Ed Sheeran’ celebrates Christmas

Live performance and Empire State Building music-to-light show airs Dec 8th. iHeartMedia and the Empire State Building (ESB) have announced the iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party With Ed Sheeran, an intimate live event to feature a five-song performance and exclusive interview, hosted by iHeartRadio on-air personalities Elvis Duran and Maxwell & Crystal at the world-famous Empire State Building on December 8th. In addition to songs from his recently released album and other fan favorites, Ed Sheeran will perform “Merry Christmas,” his new holiday song with Elton John, coupled with a special music-to-light show to premiere simultaneously atop the iconic building’s tower at 8 pm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Music#Iheartmedia#Radio#The Cw#Cw#Bts#Ajr#The Cw Network#Entertainment Enterprises#Coldplay
insideradio.com

Back Where It All Began: ‘Z100’ New York Hosts ‘Jingle Ball.’

The originator of the legendary “Jingle Ball” holiday concert, “Z100” WHTZ-FM New York, hosted the 2021 stop at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 10, which was carried by all iHeartMedia CHR stations nationwide and was streamed live on The CW app and CWTV.com. Ed Sheeran...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Tate McRae Gives A Galactical Performance At The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Tate McRae took the stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One to perform a few of her fan favorite hits including "Stupid" and "friends don't look at friends that way". Bethenny Frankel and Nicky Hilton-Rothschild introduced the 18-year old star, saying:. "She got her start as...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
iHeartRadio

Dixie D'Amelio Gushed With Gratitude At 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Dixie D'Amelio took the stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One to perform a slew of her chart-topping hits, including "Psycho", "Real Thing" and "Be Happy". iHeartRadio's Danielle and Ghandi joined Mckenna Grace to introduce the social media and TikTok star, who ended the year as one of the social network's highest paid influencers. Before wrapping up her set, an emotional D'Ameilio shared with the crowd:
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Everyone Was A ‘Sucker’ For The Jonas Brothers At iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

The Jonas Brothers delivered a fiery performance in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and fans couldn't get enough. It was all part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday night (December 10). Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas kicked off their setlist with their Marshmello...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Lil Nas X 'Sleighed' iHeartRadio Jingle Ball With Electric Performance

IHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One is back for another year of unforgettable performances—and a ton of holiday cheer, too. Lil Nas X was just one of many talented performers who took the stage on Friday (December 10) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. To the surprise of no one, the 'Montero' singer absolutely sleighed (see what we did there?!).
MUSIC
michiganchronicle.com

John Legend Talks Real Love and Vegas Moments At iHeartRadio Live Show

John Legend is gearing up to take on Las Vegas for a six-month residency at at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, kicking off in April 2022. But before his highly anticipated Love In Las Vegas shows, the EGOT winner gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect during exclusive iHeartRadio Live Show. Legend took the stage to perform several hits from his nearly 20-year career — including classic records from albums like Get Lifted, Once Again and Evolver — and answered questions for the live audience as Power 105.1’s Angela Lee hosted the intimate night.
MUSIC
Advanced Television

TikTok, Global to stream Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball

The partnership means the TikTok community will be able to join the Christmas event for the first time on the platform and in multiple territories. The line-up includes a European exclusive with Justin Bieber, multi-award winning artist Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X, who took Old Town Road from TikTok to the top of the charts.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
iheart.com

AJR Reveal How They Wrote ‘Bang!’ In Energetic iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Set

AJR sure knows how to make an entrance… It’s hard not to be “Way Less Sad” when the trio takes the stage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. The band of brothers — Adam, Jack and Ryan Met — went above and beyond during their high-energy set at Madison Square Garden on Friday (December 10), kicking it off with one of the biggest hits from OK Orchestra.
MUSIC
The Independent

AP's top albums of 2021: 'Sour,' 'Donda,' H.E.R. and Eilish

Ten of the best albums of the year, as selected by Associated Press entertainment journalists.OLIVIA RODRIGO, “SOUR”Olivia Rodrigo kicks off her debut album “SOUR” with the words “I want it to be, like, messy” and she goes on to deliver just that. The 11 songs from the 18-year-old singer-songwriter’s breakup album are raw and angry, dreamy and mocking, playful and profane, with shards of punk and princess pop. It’s an astonishing human hello from the youngest solo artist ever to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Taylor Swift is clearly a role model — and even gets...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

ViacomCBS Announces Five Participants For 2021-2022 Directors Initiative (TV News Roundup)

ViacomCBS announced the five participants for its 2021-2022 Directors Initiative: Julie Herlocker, Bao Tran, Joy T. Lane, Pat Santana and Steven J. Kung. The initiative provides a platform for experienced directors to gain access to showrunners, executives, managers and agents as well as the opportunity to shadow CBS Television Network and CBS Studio shows throughout the year. The program helps directors develop relationships with industry professionals, networks that are essential to finding work in the field. In its 18th year, the program will guarantee all participants of the initiative an episode of television to direct on the CBS Television Network. “The ViacomCBS...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy