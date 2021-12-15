Power outage information 7:30 AM

Pinecrest, CA — The power outages from the earlier storm system this week have been restored, but some new incidents have popped up this morning. PG&E reports that 32 customers lost electricity above Arnold near Highway 4 and Calaveras Big Trees State Park just after 3am. Heavy snow has been reported in that area. It is unclear when there will be full restoration.

PINECREST, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO