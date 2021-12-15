ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Federal Reserve signals rate hikes in 2022

By CNN
KDRV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica's inflation spikes have prompted the Federal Reserve to pick up the pace in normalizing its pandemic-era monetary policy. On Wednesday, the central bank said it will wrap up its stimulus program faster, and its economic projections showed multiple interest rate increases in 2022. The central bank, which first...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
US News and World Report

Fed Policymakers Make Case for Rate Hikes After End of Bond-Buying Taper

(Reuters) - Citing high U.S. inflation and a job market that's nearing its full potential at least while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday laid out a case for raising interest rates soon after the central bank ends its bond-buying program in March. And it wasn't just...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wall Street ends downer week singing rate hike blues

Dec 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET ENDS DOWNER WEEK SINGING RATE HIKE BLUES (1605 EST/2105 GMT) Wall Street skulked into the weekend with a downbeat/mixed close as...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#The Federal Reserve#The Central Bank#Treasury#Cme#Fedwatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy