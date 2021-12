7 passenger vehicles are the sweet spot for MPVs; more accommodating than 6-passenger vehicles, but not necessarily as gargantuan as 8+ seaters. There are dozens of choices on the market. Some offer three seats in the middle row and two in the third row, while others come equipped with captains chairs in the second row and a three-person bench in the back. Some are smaller vehicles just squeezing in seven seats while others are larger vehicles that could be equipped with even more seats. What’s right for you depends on you priorities. preferences and planned usage.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO