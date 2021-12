Colton Underwood is a former professional football player and reality star who recently became the first lead in Bachelor Nation’s history to come out as gay. It’s no secret that his relationship with Cassie Randolph, the one he’d chosen to be with from his season of ‘The Bachelor,‘ resulted in a restraining order against him. Yet, as per ‘Coming Out Colton,’ that’s when he felt the most relief because he knew that he finally had to start living his truth instead of repressing it. So now that it’s been a while, let’s shift the focus back to his career trajectory and net worth, shall we?

