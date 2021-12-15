Rams Add Three More Players to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 16

The Rams' growing list of players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list has grown in size once again.

On Wednesday the Rams placed linebacker Justin Hollins and tight end's Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

This brings the Rams' total to 16 players on the list. All of which include the following players:

RB Darrell Henderson

OT Rob Havenstein

CB Jalen Ramsey

CB Donte Deayon

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

S Terrell Burgess

S JuJu Hughes

TE Brycen Hopkins

OT Alaric Jackson

DT Sebastian Joseph Day

DE Jonah Williams

S Jordan Fuller

CB Tyler Hall

LB Justin Hollins

TE Johnny Mundt

TE Jared Pinkney

Rams coach Sean McVay hinted yesterday during his conference call with reporters that more players would end up on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Rams added seven players yesterday and three more today.

Tight end Tyler Higbee is the lone player who's been removed from the list after his results came back as a false positive. Upon re-testing on consecutive days that indicated a negative test, Higbee has been given the clear to re-join the team once practices resume.

The Rams are currently operating remotely as they've shut down their training facility in an attempt to stop the COVID-19 outbreak they're currently faced with.

Vaccinated players can return after testing negative twice within 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must isolate for a 10-day period prior to returning.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.