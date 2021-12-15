ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams Add Three More Players to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 16

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTify_0dNr3bUj00

The Rams' growing list of players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list has grown in size once again.

On Wednesday the Rams placed linebacker Justin Hollins and tight end's Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

This brings the Rams' total to 16 players on the list. All of which include the following players:

  • RB Darrell Henderson
  • OT Rob Havenstein
  • CB Jalen Ramsey
  • CB Donte Deayon
  • WR Odell Beckham Jr.
  • S Terrell Burgess
  • S JuJu Hughes
  • TE Brycen Hopkins
  • OT Alaric Jackson
  • DT Sebastian Joseph Day
  • DE Jonah Williams
  • S Jordan Fuller
  • CB Tyler Hall
  • LB Justin Hollins
  • TE Johnny Mundt
  • TE Jared Pinkney

Rams coach Sean McVay hinted yesterday during his conference call with reporters that more players would end up on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Rams added seven players yesterday and three more today.

Rams Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad in Week 15 | Team Tracker

The Rams have signed a cornerback to the practice squad on Thursday.

5 hours ago

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.

6 hours ago

Rams Add Von Miller and Eight Others to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 25 Players

The Rams have now placed 25 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

6 hours ago

Tight end Tyler Higbee is the lone player who's been removed from the list after his results came back as a false positive. Upon re-testing on consecutive days that indicated a negative test, Higbee has been given the clear to re-join the team once practices resume.

The Rams are currently operating remotely as they've shut down their training facility in an attempt to stop the COVID-19 outbreak they're currently faced with.

Vaccinated players can return after testing negative twice within 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must isolate for a 10-day period prior to returning.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
ClutchPoints

Kurt Warner’s blunt take on Matthew Stafford will make Rams fans question team’s playoff fate

The Los Angeles Rams’ season has been a tale of two halves. The Rams started off 7-1 led by then-early MVP candidate Matthew Stafford, who had Los Angeles’ offense as one of the best in the league. Stafford and the Rams’ offense has since sputtered, with the team going 2-3 after their hot start. Former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner has a blunt take on Stafford that will make fans question the team’s playoff fate.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bringing Total#The Reserve Covid 19#Wr#Ram Digest
thespun.com

NFL Decides On New Kickoff Time For Rams-Seahawks Game

Another domino has fallen in the NFL’s current scheduling crisis. This time, it’s the big NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams getting a new kickoff time. On Friday, the NFL officially moved the Seahawks-Rams game from Sunday to Tuesday. That game will now...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams worked remotely today – not meeting in-person or undergoing practice – as they attempt to minimize the current COVID-19 outbreak they’ve currently faced with. Therefore, Wednesday's injury report is an estimation on the Rams side of things. In terms of the Seahawks, they...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL postponements: Browns-Raiders, Washington-Eagles, Rams-Seahawks games pushed back due to COVID-19 issues

The NFL will postpone Saturday's scheduled game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson. The game will instead be played on Monday. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. ET, according to multiple reports. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed that Sunday's Washington-Eagles and Rams-Seahawks games have been postponed as well.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Los Angeles Rams add Von Miller, eight others to reserve/COVID-19 list

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Outside linebacker Von Miller is among nine players who the Los Angeles Rams added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the team announced. The Rams have now placed 25 players, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and four other starters, on the list since Saturday.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams DT Aaron Donald Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14, the league announced Wednesday morning. Rams coach Sean McVay said after Monday night's game when reflecting back on the dominant performance in which Donald put together that “If he doesn’t win NFC Defensive Player of the Week, something’s wrong.”
NFL
RamDigest

Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15 Preview

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are getting set for their second meeting of the season in which each team finds themselves having to place players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With so much uncertainty surrounding this game, the NFL has shown they are reluctant to postpone games. Here are...
NFL
RamDigest

Cardinals vs. Rams Delivers Highest Monday Night Football Viewership Since ESPN's Season Opener

The hype leading up to the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals Week 14 matchup brought enormous intrigue with two teams jockeying for position atop the NFC West standings. However, just hours before game-time, the Rams were hit with the shocking news that cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee would join running back Darrell Henderson, right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont'e Deayon on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

The Los Angeles Rams have returned back to form, flying high once again after rallying off two consecutive victories following a winless month of November. Trailing the Arizona Cardinals by one game in the NFC West, the Rams are nipping at their heels for the top spot in the division.
NFL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
569
Followers
702
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy