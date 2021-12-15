ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ cancels Broadway matinee due to COVID-19

By Broadway News
broadwaynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dec. 15 matinee of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has been canceled due to the detection of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the company, the production announced Wednesday. The social media statement posted...

broadwaynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Michael Jackson Musical ‘MJ’ Cancels All Broadway Performances Until After Christmas

In what might be the harshest of the Covid Broadway cancellations, MJ, the new Michael Jackson musical, will not return to Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre until Monday, Dec. 27, an announcement that wipes out the show’s opportunity for the lucrative pre-Christmas and Christmas Day box office. In a tweeted statement, producers said, “As a result of multiple positive COVID test results within the company, and out of an abundance of caution, ‘MJ’ is canceling all performances through December 26th. Previews will resume Monday, December 27.” The MJ announcement is the most far-reaching of the recent surge in Covid cancellations, which this week...
MOVIES
NEWS10 ABC

Broadway cancels shows over breakthrough COVID cases

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The lights of several Broadway shows have gone down again, at least temporarily, because of COVID cases among their casts. At least six Broadway shows have recently canceled performances over breakthrough cases. “Hamilton” had to cancel their Wednesday night performance. All tickets were to be fully refunded. “Tina: The Musical” also had […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Covid
broadwaynews.com

‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ cancels Broadway performances due to COVID-19 cases

Two performances of “Freestyle Love Supreme” scheduled for Dec. 11 were canceled due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 found within the company. In a statement posted to the show’s social media channels Saturday, the production said it will “continue to provide updates” on the status of future performances. The show’s weekly schedule does not include Sunday performances, making the next scheduled performance Monday, Dec. 13.
THEATER & DANCE
broadwaynews.com

Review: ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ retains its magic and its heart

When it was announced that “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” would open at the Lyric Theatre in 2018, I confidently expected that the, um, curse that seemed to doom all shows in the cavernous space to financial-flop status would finally be lifted. The show is a commercial juggernaut, after all, and all things Harry Potter remain a global obsession. Lines form daily outside the new merchandise store on Fifth Avenue.
MOVIES
broadwaynews.com

‘Moulin Rouge!,’ “Jagged Little Pill’ add to growing list of Broadway COVID cancellations

“Moulin Rouge!” and “Jagged Little Pill” canceled their Thursday evening performances, with each citing a breakthrough COVID-19 case in the company. The cancellation at “Moulin Rouge!” came about due to a “late-in-the-day positive test result,” according to the production. Audience members were already seated in the theater for the show when the announcement was made, according to social media accounts.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC New York

‘Wicked' Cancels More Shows Due to Positive COVID-19 Results

Another Broadway classic has extended its intermission due to safety concerns over positive COVID-19 tests. The Tony-award winning musical "Wicked" has canceled several days of performances following the detection of COVID-19. The show's producers expected the musical to resume by Sunday, after an initial round of cancellations, but that has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
broadwaynews.com

Public Theater sets COVID-19 testing requirement for audience members

The Public Theater is now requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test for audience members to attend performances. The new policy, which took effect Dec. 17, requires audience members to present a negative test taken within 24 hours of the performance, in addition to full proof of vaccination. The Off-Broadway theater is one of the first major theaters to implement additional safety measures for audience members as COVID-19 cases rise in the city and productions are forced to cancel performances.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

CBS’ ‘Ghosts’ Halts Production Until the New Year Due to a COVID-19 Case on Set

Production on CBS’ new hit comedy “Ghosts” has halted after an individual on the set of the series tested positive for COVID-19. The show, which shoots in Montreal, had been in the middle of producing its season finale when the COVID case forced the premature shutdown, according to sources. Insiders confirm the shutdown, and tell Variety that production will now resume in January, after the holidays, in order to wrap the finale. CBS declined comment on whether an actor on the show had contracted COVID, citing confidentiality. The shutdown comes as the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has started to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Tom Holland Appearances at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Opening Night Showings Canceled Due to COVID and Security Concerns

Fans hoping that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland would swing into their theater on opening night had no such luck this go-round. The actor and another special surprise guest (for the sake of spoilers, we’re not naming them) planned to pop in and surprise movie-goers at early evening screenings on Friday in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theatre and AMC at The Grove mall. However the road show was nixed just hours before due to COVID-19 concerns as well as possible crowd control issues, according to multiple sources. This news comes as Hollywood grows increasingly worried about recent COVID surges,...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
The Denver Gazette

'Lion King' performance canceled due to COVID-19

Another marquee event in Denver has been canceled over COVID-19 concerns. Citing breakthrough cases, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts called off Sunday evening's performance of "The Lion King." "Although negative PCR testing allowed us to move safely forward with this afternoon's matinee performance, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have just...
DENVER, CO
broadwaynews.com

As cases rise, Broadway League explores booster shot policy for theater workers

The Broadway League is speaking with theatrical unions to ensure workers receive a COVID-19 booster shot, President Charlotte St. Martin said Wednesday. The news comes as case numbers rise in New York City, leading to the cancellation of several Broadway productions this week. The Metropolitan Opera announced Wednesday that it will require employees and audience members to receive a booster shot, becoming the first major cultural institution to do so.
PUBLIC HEALTH
djmag.com

The Streets cancel 2022 tour due to COVID-19 concerns

Mike Skinner has revealed that all of The Streets' gigs for 2022 have been cancelled. Having returned to playing live over the summer, amid the release of the single 'Who's Got The Bag', Skinner said that any plans to continue to perform live into the new year would no longer go ahead, following "the worst week of the worst year" of his life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Rockettes cancel 'Christmas Spectacular' due to COVID-19

The iconic Rockettes dance company has announced that the coronavirus has forced them to cancel the remainder of their shows this year. "We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic," the group said in a statement Friday. "We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks. We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy