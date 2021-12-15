‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ cancels Broadway matinee due to COVID-19

Production on CBS’ new hit comedy “Ghosts” has halted after an individual on the set of the series tested positive for COVID-19. The show, which shoots in Montreal, had been in the middle of producing its season finale when the COVID case forced the premature shutdown, according to sources. Insiders confirm the shutdown, and tell Variety that production will now resume in January, after the holidays, in order to wrap the finale. CBS declined comment on whether an actor on the show had contracted COVID, citing confidentiality. The shutdown comes as the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has started to...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO