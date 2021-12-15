‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ cancels Broadway matinee due to COVID-19

In what might be the harshest of the Covid Broadway cancellations, MJ, the new Michael Jackson musical, will not return to Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre until Monday, Dec. 27, an announcement that wipes out the show’s opportunity for the lucrative pre-Christmas and Christmas Day box office.
In a tweeted statement, producers said, “As a result of multiple positive COVID test results within the company, and out of an abundance of caution, ‘MJ’ is canceling all performances through December 26th. Previews will resume Monday, December 27.”
The MJ announcement is the most far-reaching of the recent surge in Covid cancellations, which this week...
Comments / 0